Final days to migrate your bug account

If you saw our article at the beginning of January, then you may already know that our bug reporting system is migrating to a new service. What you might not know is that you have one week left to migrate your account! The final date for opting-in will be next Friday, February 7 2025.

Players all over the world help us keep Minecraft healthy and running smoothly by reporting bugs they encounter in-game. These reports are a big reason why we release features early into testing, and they are more helpful than a totem of undying. In fact, Minecraft wouldn’t be Minecraft without all our dedicated, bug-hunting players. Which is why we’re working hard to ensure the migration to our new bug reporting platform is as smooth as possible for you all.

A new bug reporting platform

This February, we’ll be migrating our old Jira Server over to a new Jira Cloud service. Players that have an account in the old service need to opt-in by the end of the day on Friday February 7, to have their account (and their bug reports) migrated.

If you’re reading this after February 7 and you haven’t migrated your account – don’t worry. You’ll still be able to set up a new account on the new system.

Why are we migrating our bug reporting system?

This move is partly due to the old service being deprecated, but it’s also so we can strip away some of the complexity for users and make it faster and easier to submit bugs. The new system will still feature additional security elements – so players can keep using muti-factor authentication to log into their accounts.

How will the migration happen?

February 7 2025 is the last date for players to opt into having their accounts transferred to the new system. After that, we start the migration. There will be 2 days of planned downtime where bug reporting will be unavailable, between February 10 and February 12, 2025. The migration will continue after this date – but the new platform will be available for players to log in, create accounts, and most importantly – report bugs!

I’ve never reported a bug before. How do I do it?

Reporting a bug is easy! If you encounter a bug that you want to report, here are the steps: