Gameplay Trailers

Watch the trailer

Explore your own unique worlds, survive the night, and create anything you can imagine!

Watch the sample video of Minecraft gameplay above, or select "watch the trailer" to see the full video on YouTube.

Learn More
Watch the trailer

Discover an action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers

Watch the sample video of Minecraft Dungeons gameplay above, or select "watch the trailer" to see the full video on YouTube.

Learn More
Watch the trailer

Lead your allies in heroic battles in the action-strategy game Minecraft Legends.

Watch the sample video of Minecraft Legends gameplay above, or select "watch the trailer" to see the full video on YouTube.

Learn More
Watch the trailer

A game-based learning platform supporting thousands of educators in over 100 countries.

Watch the sample video of Minecraft Education gameplay above, or select "watch the trailer" to see the full video on YouTube.

Learn More
Watch the trailer

Explore your own unique worlds, survive the night, and create anything you can imagine!

Watch the sample video of Minecraft gameplay above, or select "watch the trailer" to see the full video on YouTube.

Learn More
Watch the trailer

Discover an action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers

Watch the sample video of Minecraft Dungeons gameplay above, or select "watch the trailer" to see the full video on YouTube.

Learn More
Watch the trailer

Lead your allies in heroic battles in the action-strategy game Minecraft Legends.

Watch the sample video of Minecraft Legends gameplay above, or select "watch the trailer" to see the full video on YouTube.

Learn More
Watch the trailer

A game-based learning platform supporting thousands of educators in over 100 countries.

Watch the sample video of Minecraft Education gameplay above, or select "watch the trailer" to see the full video on YouTube.

Learn More

Newest news

See all news

    Winter cheer from the Marketplace

    Explore endless ways to customize your gameplay!

    Explore Marketplace

    Need to redownload?

    Already own the game, but need the Launcher? Looking for the Linux distribution or server files? Check out our Downloads page.

    Go to Downloads

    Change your game, your way!

    Whether it’s more cuteness, comedy, or chaos you want, there's an add-on for you! Choose from the many new free and paid add-ons.

    Collectibles

    The world of Minecraft is vast, so why not take it beyond its blocky borders? Customize your device with our favorite Minecraft wallpapers, social banners, and more!

    See all collectibles
    Characters on a hill - Alex holding a pickaxe, Steveholding a torch & a Creeper holding a dirt block

    Wallpapers

    15-Year Anniversary

    Steve and Alex coming out of a cave with mobs all around them

    Wallpaper

    Minecraft Collection

    Minecraft Dungeons heroes fighting their way through mobs in a cave

    Wallpaper

    Minecraft Dungeons

    A panoramic scene showing friendly characters on the left, enemies on the right, and the hero character in the middle

    Wallpaper

    Minecraft Legends

    Hot air balloons soaring over a field of green and purple flowers

    Wallpaper

    Burberry Collection

    A Minecraft character doing a high kick wearing crocs

    Wallpaper

    Crocs Collections