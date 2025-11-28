New on Java Realms: Buildfellas

Celestial Collapse with its highly detailed spaceships placed against the solar star lightning is the type of build that can get you ‘made’. Now, being a made builder is the highest honor they can give you. It’s a license to do anything. Any block you want you could have in a split second. Never again will you have to worry about food and maintaining your hunger bar. Hostile mobs look the other way when you walk by and don’t bother you anymore. This is the life, only for the most elite builders, and I await my call for when I can join the family!

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Upon sending in the article, we found out that up until this point Oskar had never heard of Creative mode before. There's no need for you to join a shadowy underground mapmaker cabal in order to utilize the aforementioned perks)