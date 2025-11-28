略過並前往主要內容
購買
A Minecraft screenshot, depicting a larger spaceship drifting through dark space, with a black hole in the background.
News
Oskar Thysell
作者
Oskar Thysell
已發佈
2025/11/28

New on Java Realms: Buildfellas

15 maps you cannot refuse!

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a builder. To me, builders were cooler than the Ender Dragon itself. It was like having a unique custom skin on a Realm where everyone else was stuck with default Steve. Builders weren’t like anybody else – they did whatever they wanted: using diamond blocks as decorations, sculpting in the sky without scaffolding, strolling past hostile mobs who wouldn’t even dare to attack them. Well today, I want in! I'm looking at today’s release of maps to find out if I can become a part of this family of ‘organized builds’!

How do I play the new Java Realms maps?  

Boot up Minecraft on your device of choice, then find Minecraft Realms in the starting menu. Press the “Configure” button, then choose the “Reset World” option on the Realm slot you’re ok with overwriting (or use the “Minigame” slot for minigames). Now you can pick the map you want to play from the corresponding categories!

 

WORLD TEMPLATE: WINTER ABYSS 

by Konor1dze, XDymaridzo, & Sharky_Naky 

A group of houses built on top of a snowy mountain range.

Winter Abyss is an immaculately detailed world template – the builds that you can play Survival mode on! The starting village is surrounded by a snowy mountain, and the woody pathways that circle the peaks leads to a hotel with a juice bar and souvenir shop. This is where I’ll make my mark. If I can build anything here that doesn’t look completely out of place, I can move up in the ranks from a small-time builder to a ‘block caller’ (the people who decide when, and where to build)! 

 

INSPIRATION: THE GREAT HOLE OF ABYSS CITY 

by Voertigen 

A Minecraft town seen from above. Rain is pouring down over it.

Inspiration maps are builds that are designed to awe you – The Great Hole of Abyss City is no slouch in this category. A lush, cozy village holds a secret in the middle, with the titular hole leading to the mysterious underbelly of the world, showing a secretive universe few dare venture into. An underground where deals are made, blocks are exchanged and only the most respected builders can congregate! 

 

INSPIRATON: CELESTIAL COLLAPSE 

by Placing blocks 

A Minecraft screenshot, depicting a larger spaceship drifting through dark space, with a black hole in the background.

Celestial Collapse with its highly detailed spaceships placed against the solar star lightning is the type of build that can get you ‘made’. Now, being a made builder is the highest honor they can give you. It’s a license to do anything. Any block you want you could have in a split second. Never again will you have to worry about food and maintaining your hunger bar. Hostile mobs look the other way when you walk by and don’t bother you anymore. This is the life, only for the most elite builders, and I await my call for when I can join the family!

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Upon sending in the article, we found out that up until this point Oskar had never heard of Creative mode before. There's no need for you to join a shadowy underground mapmaker cabal in order to utilize the aforementioned perks) 

ALSO RELEASING TODAY

MINI-GAME

TUNNEL RATS 

by Xisuma, Plagiatus, and friends 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a mini-game lobby.

DESOLATE DESERT 

by Quillmark 

A Minecraft screenshot, depiciting a pyramid surrounded by a village, with a mountainrange in the background and a river running next to the village.

VOLLEY CHARGE 

by Bovain 

A Minecraft screenshot, depicting a mini-game. It's a large room, with players standing on the edges around it.

CHAOTIC CONDITIONS 

by Kahterina | Error 404 Studio 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a mini-game lobby with aquatic an theme.

MONEY GRUBBERS 

by GoodGuyChar, Archified, & Ezepar 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a helicopter hovering over a building.

INSPIRATION

SANDS OF THE COLOSSUS 

by TheTiramisuEnjoyers 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a gigantic skeleton of what looks to be a dinosaur or reptile.

SKULLVINE JUNGLE 

by TheTiramisuEnjoyers 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a building in a dense forest.

CRYSTAL CASTLES 

by Fantazia 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting an abstract phenomena that looks like a purple crystal tornado.

ANCIENT AMBER 

by Feline Builders 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a pond at night.

WORLD TEMPLATE

TWILIGHT TOWN 

by Konor1dze, XDymaridzo, & Sharky_Naky 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a black castle standing in a wintery landscape.

TWILIGHT LAKE 

by Konor1dze, XDymaridzo, & Sharky_Naky 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a small, cozy town during winter.

TERRACOTTA VILLAGE 

by Negozio & TheKillerPingu 

A screenshot in Minecraft, depicting a tall tower that overlooks a large village of huts.

UPDATES TO CURRENT MAPS

Bug Fixes: Antitheist, Beaconators, Bingo, BlockDuels, Lotus Isle, Placeholder, Rhythm Break, Songs of Greavesoyl, The Ancient Temple, Void Chains 

Back on Realms: Dimension Dash, Frostbite Frenzy, Hook, Line, & Creeper, Makers Wars II, Ruins of Altrac, Shulker Rush II 

EVERY TIME I TRY TO GET OUT, THE PULL ME BACK IN 

Learn to load this content into Java Realms by visiting the help site. If you haven't yet tried Realms for yourself, you'll have a blue diamond on the Minecraft Realms button, located on the main screen of Minecraft: Java Edition. Click that diamond, then follow the instructions to try Realms free for 30 days. 

Want to have your own Minecraft creations featured on Java Realms and on Minecraft.net? Head over to the Java Realms Content Creator Program page. If you have questions about this process, you can find me at Oskar Thysell on X

Keep it crafty!

分享這個故事

Newest News

Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!