New on Java Realms: Buildfellas

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a builder. To me, builders were cooler than the Ender Dragon itself. It was like having a unique custom skin on a Realm where everyone else was stuck with default Steve. Builders weren’t like anybody else – they did whatever they wanted: using diamond blocks as decorations, sculpting in the sky without scaffolding, strolling past hostile mobs who wouldn’t even dare to attack them. Well today, I want in! I'm looking at today’s release of maps to find out if I can become a part of this family of ‘organized builds’!

How do I play the new Java Realms maps?

Boot up Minecraft on your device of choice, then find Minecraft Realms in the starting menu. Press the “Configure” button, then choose the “Reset World” option on the Realm slot you’re ok with overwriting (or use the “Minigame” slot for minigames). Now you can pick the map you want to play from the corresponding categories!

WORLD TEMPLATE: WINTER ABYSS

by Konor1dze, XDymaridzo, & Sharky_Naky