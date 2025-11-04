Minecraft Preview 1.21.130.26

Our final set of features for Mounts of Mayhem brings the game's strongest armor tier to your favorite mount – with Netherite horse armor! As well as making your steed more stylish, Netherite horse armor will also make them sturdier, perfect for all those mounted challenges. Test this feature today in Bedrock beta and preview! And as always, we’re keen to get your feedback on these new features at feedback.minecraft.net, and you can report any bugs you find at bugs.mojang.com.

Camel husk ambient sounds now play at a slightly lower volume

Camel Husk no longer dismounts passengers when entering water, mirroring the behavior of the regular Camel

Camel Husk now spawns in the desert

Camel Husk now has the correct hitbox when spawned

Husk and Parched riders no longer look for a new mount after being dismounted

Visual variant, functions identically to the normal Zombie Nautilus

Spawns in Warm Oceans, replacing the normal Zombie Nautilus

Fixed a visual issue in the Nautilus model that caused the top part of the shell to protrude

Added an inventory screen to the Nautilus ( MCPE-229431 )

Baby Nautilus no longer has a gap in its model ( MCPE-229792 )

Using Shears on a Nautilus will now first remove its armor and then its saddle

Breath of the Nautilus is now considered an ambient mob effect

Zombie Nautilus now also plays their hurt sound when taking damage on land ( MCPE-229436 )

Nautilus doesn't produce dash attack sound when spawned and attacked on land

Creepers now drop a music disc when killed by a Parched

Fixed the Parched being able to hit the Camel Husk it is riding

Fixed the Parched being able to hit the Husk driver when riding a Camel Husk

Parched will no longer be affected by the Weakness status effect

Parched now take freezing damage while in snow

Zombies, Husks, Piglins, and Zombified Piglins wielding a Spear now properly charge and retreat while mounted

The Spear's lunge attack can now be used in Creative mode regardless of hunger

The Spear now has dedicated attack and interaction prompt when playing with a controller

Animals defeated in one hit by the charge attack of a Spear with the Fire Aspect enchantment will now correctly drop cooked food

Wooden Spear attacks now always play their sound effect ( MCPE-229453 )

Zombie Horses now spawn less frequently on Peaceful difficulty

Zombie riders no longer look for a new mount after being dismounted

Zombie Horse's Spawn Egg now matches the color tint of the Zombie Horse ( MCPE-230280 )

Wild Zombie Horses will now become unleashable if a zombie mounts them

Old Zombie Horses will now properly upgrade with new components

Zombie Horses can now be leashed when they are untamed, but not when mounted by a Zombie

Fixed a visual issue in the Zombie Nautilus model that caused the top part of the shell to protrude

Added an inventory screen to the Zombie Nautilus ( MCPE-229431 )

Breath of the Nautilus is now considered an ambient mob effect

Zombie Nautilus doesn't produce dash attack sound when spawned and attacked on land

Light absorption in water has been changed from 2 to 1 units, to match Java Edition

Fixed archaeology items sometimes rendering as nearly black

Fixed damage particles sometimes rendering as black with vanilla renderer

Reduced flickering and fixed incorrect reflections on low roughness materials with height maps in Vibrant Visuals

Fixed blocks flashing yellow when pushed with a Piston with Vibrant Visuals enabled

Added Kelp Block to the list of blocks affected by dithering when near the player camera

Fixed an issue where blocks moved by Pistons are too dark

Fixed a bug on Windows where the camera snapped to a random direction after closing the GUI and clicking any mouse button ( MCPE-229848 )

Fixed a bug on Windows where the game widgets would interact with the cursor when another window was focused ( MCPE-229548 )

Fixed a bug on Windows where resuming the game with the Task Manager opened caused the cursor to stutter at the center of the screen ( MCPE-229549 )

On-Screen Keyboard will no longer appear over the chat box when docked; Input screens, such as signs, will no longer close when switching between different input modes ( MCPE-228584 )

Dolphins no longer spawn in the Cold Ocean or Deep Cold Ocean biomes

Zombies and Husks that have been spawned as their rider configuration can only ride Zombie Horses and Camel Husks, respectively

Only Baby Zombie jockeys and Baby Husk jockeys can ride the following mobs:

Piglins will no longer scream with enthusiasm while admiring gold MCPE-229509

Fixed some Goat sounds not being controlled by the Friendly Mobs slider ( MCPE-178232 )

Wolf shadow and model are now centered ( MCPE-176018 )

Improved loading times when transferring between servers

Fixed a crash from using a Data Driven Renderer

Improved loading times when using the /reload all command

The mob's inventory panel is now hidden for all unchested mobs in the default UI

Fixed issue where game icon doesn't show on taskbar and title bar on Windows ( MCPE-227849 )

Title bar of game on PC will now respect Windows dark mode ( MCPE-227846 )

Fixed an issue where the paste button on some screens would paste text twice ( MCPE-228233 )

Fixed a bug where holding up on the D-Pad would not continuously scroll in menus ( MCPE-226509 )

Camel Husks are now the appropriate size in their Pocket UI screen

Items with dedicated interaction prompts now show when aiming at a Mob if there is no other special Mob interaction prompt

All items now show the Hit attack prompt when aiming at a Mob

Fixed ambient mob effects constantly flashing like they are timing out

Implemented the same HUD icon for ambient mob effects as Java (like the ones applied by Beacons, Conduits, or Breath of the Nautilus)

Accessibility option "Enable Open Chat Message" has been renamed to "Chat Instructions on Join"

Added missing options to the new Accessibility settings page ( MCPE-228101 )

Added a new joystick for touch controls when using the control schemes 'player_relative_strafe' or 'camera_relative_strafe'

Added the "hijack_mount_navigation" field to the "minecraft:behavior.use_kinetic_weapon" AI goal

Modified behavior.nearest_attackable_target's attack_interval field to support a range of value instead

Added a new field to behavior.nearest_attackable_target to enable a probability of target being chosen by behavior.nearest_attackable_target goal

/structure and /place commands and StructureManager API Place function now trigger onBreak beta API event for custom blocks when overidden

Released BlockComponentBlockBreakEvent from beta to v2.4.0

Fixing an issue in new worlds where calling world.getDimension, before a player has spawned, could result in a different spawn location than intended ( MCPE-228041 )

"minecraft:collision_box" now supports arrays of boxes when using a format version of 1.21.130 or higher and the Upcoming Creator Features toggle is enabled

"minecraft:collision_box" height is extended to 24 when using a format version of 1.21.130 or higher and the Upcoming Creator Features toggle is enabled

Moved the Block Precipitations Interactions component from experimental to stable

Added has_item_with_component entity filter to check if the entity has equipped an item with the designated component name

Added is_controlling_passenger_family entity filter to check if the passenger controlling a mount is of the specified family

Added support for Jigsaw blocks to Block Inspector tool

Editor will attempt to load jigsaw files from Behavior Packs if they do not conflict with an existing Jigsaw collection name

Fixed a bug that the previews position of repeater tool were displaced from the intended position

Fixed a bug that prevented the action bar selection menu from closing when pressing the Escape key

Moved the brush shapes rotation settings into Rotation sub pane

Added Tag management section in the Structure details panel, where tags can be added and removed

Fixed a bug that caused the default deleted hotbar to be re-added after re-entering a session

Fixed a bug that caused some cursor and brush tooltips to show incorrect key bindings

Fixed a bug that auto-save the keyboard binding after reset and reset all to the default

Fixed a bug that caused mob effects shortcut to not work in crosshair mode

Fixed a bug that caused tutorial message window and dimmer overlay to be misaligned

Added shrinkToIcon API property for IButtonPropertyItem creation options

Added maxVisibleEntries API property for IDropdownPropertyItem to modify menu size

Added enabled API property for IToggleGroupPropertyItemEntry