Minecraft Preview 1.21.130.26

Our final set of features for Mounts of Mayhem brings the game's strongest armor tier to your favorite mount – with Netherite horse armor! As well as making your steed more stylish, Netherite horse armor will also make them sturdier, perfect for all those mounted challenges. Test this feature today in Bedrock beta and preview! And as always, we’re keen to get your feedback on these new features at feedback.minecraft.net, and you can report any bugs you find at bugs.mojang.com.

Camel husk ambient sounds now play at a slightly lower volume

Camel Husk no longer dismounts passengers when entering water, mirroring the behavior of the regular Camel

Camel Husk now spawns in the desert

Camel Husk now has the correct hitbox when spawned

Husk and Parched riders no longer look for a new mount after being dismounted

Visual variant, functions identically to the normal Zombie Nautilus

Spawns in Warm Oceans, replacing the normal Zombie Nautilus

Fixed a visual issue in the Nautilus model that caused the top part of the shell to protrude

Added an inventory screen to the Nautilus ( MCPE-229431 )

Baby Nautilus no longer has a gap in its model ( MCPE-229792 )

Using Shears on a Nautilus will now first remove its armor and then its saddle

Breath of the Nautilus is now considered an ambient mob effect

Zombie Nautilus now also plays their hurt sound when taking damage on land ( MCPE-229436 )

Nautilus doesn't produce dash attack sound when spawned and attacked on land

Creepers now drop a music disc when killed by a Parched

Fixed the Parched being able to hit the Camel Husk it is riding

Fixed the Parched being able to hit the Husk driver when riding a Camel Husk

Parched will no longer be affected by the Weakness status effect

Parched now take freezing damage while in snow

Zombies, Husks, Piglins, and Zombified Piglins wielding a Spear now properly charge and retreat while mounted

The Spear's lunge attack can now be used in Creative mode regardless of hunger

The Spear now has dedicated attack and interaction prompt when playing with a controller

Animals defeated in one hit by the charge attack of a Spear with the Fire Aspect enchantment will now correctly drop cooked food

Wooden Spear attacks now always play their sound effect ( MCPE-229453 )

Zombie Horses now spawn less frequently on Peaceful difficulty

Zombie riders no longer look for a new mount after being dismounted

Zombie Horse's Spawn Egg now matches the color tint of the Zombie Horse ( MCPE-230280 )

Wild Zombie Horses will now become unleashable if a zombie mounts them

Old Zombie Horses will now properly upgrade with new components

Zombie Horses can now be leashed when they are untamed, but not when mounted by a Zombie

Light absorption in water has been changed from 2 to 1 units, to match Java Edition

Fixed archaeology items sometimes rendering as nearly black

Fixed damage particles sometimes rendering as black with vanilla renderer

Reduced flickering and fixed incorrect reflections on low roughness materials with height maps in Vibrant Visuals

Fixed blocks flashing yellow when pushed with a Piston with Vibrant Visuals enabled

Added Kelp Block to the list of blocks affected by dithering when near the player camera

Fixed an issue where blocks moved by Pistons are too dark

Fixed a bug on Windows where the camera snapped to a random direction after closing the GUI and clicking any mouse button ( MCPE-229848 )

Fixed a bug on Windows where the game widgets would interact with the cursor when another window was focused ( MCPE-229548 )

Fixed a bug on Windows where resuming the game with the Task Manager opened caused the cursor to stutter at the center of the screen ( MCPE-229549 )

On-Screen Keyboard will no longer appear over the chat box when docked; Input screens, such as signs, will no longer close when switching between different input modes ( MCPE-228584 )

Dolphins no longer spawn in the Cold Ocean or Deep Cold Ocean biomes

Zombies and Husks that have been spawned as their rider configuration can only ride Zombie Horses and Camel Husks, respectively

Only Baby Zombie jockeys and Baby Husk jockeys can ride the following mobs:

Piglins will no longer scream with enthusiasm while admiring gold MCPE-229509

Fixed some Goat sounds not being controlled by the Friendly Mobs slider ( MCPE-178232 )

Wolf shadow and model are now centered ( MCPE-176018 )

Improved loading times when transferring between servers

Fixed a crash from using a Data Driven Renderer

Improved loading times when using the /reload all command

Added a new joystick for touch controls when using the control schemes 'player_relative_strafe' or 'camera_relative_strafe' The new joystick is only available with "Joystick & tap to interact" and "Joystick & aim crosshair"

Players who are using "D-Pad & tap to interact" when entering into one of the two control schemes will be put into "Joystick & tap to interact" and then returned to "D-Pad & tap to interact" after they stop using one of the two control schemes

Added missing options to the new Accessibility settings page (MCPE-228101)

Accessibility option "Enable Open Chat Message" has been renamed to "Chat Instructions on Join"

Implemented the same HUD icon for ambient mob effects as Java (like the ones applied by Beacons, Conduits, or Breath of the Nautilus)

Fixed ambient mob effects constantly flashing like they are timing out

All items now show the Hit attack prompt when aiming at a Mob

Items with dedicated interaction prompts now show when aiming at a Mob if there is no other special Mob interaction prompt

Camel Husks are now the appropriate size in their Pocket UI screen

Fixed a bug where holding up on the D-Pad would not continuously scroll in menus (MCPE-226509)

Fixed an issue where the paste button on some screens would paste text twice (MCPE-228233)

Title bar of game on PC will now respect Windows dark mode (MCPE-227846)

Fixed issue where game icon doesn't show on taskbar and title bar on Windows (MCPE-227849)