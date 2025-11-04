Minecraft Preview 1.21.130.26

Our final set of features for Mounts of Mayhem brings the game's strongest armor tier to your favorite mount – with Netherite horse armor! As well as making your steed more stylish, Netherite horse armor will also make them sturdier, perfect for all those mounted challenges. Test this feature today in Bedrock beta and preview! And as always, we’re keen to get your feedback on these new features at feedback.minecraft.net, and you can report any bugs you find at bugs.mojang.com.
Features and Bug Fixes
Mounts of Mayhem
Camel Husk
Husk and Parched riders no longer look for a new mount after being dismounted
Camel Husk now has the correct hitbox when spawned
Camel Husk now spawns in the desert
Camel Husk no longer dismounts passengers when entering water, mirroring the behavior of the regular Camel
Camel husk ambient sounds now play at a slightly lower volume
Coral Zombie Nautilus
New Zombie Nautilus variant
Spawns in Warm Oceans, replacing the normal Zombie Nautilus
Visual variant, functions identically to the normal Zombie Nautilus
Mount Improvements
Added Netherite Horse Armor
- Can be crafted at a Smithing Table using a Diamond Horse Armor, a Netherite Ingot, and a Netherite Upgrade
- Provides 19 armor points
Nautilus
Nautilus doesn't produce dash attack sound when spawned and attacked on land
Zombie Nautilus now also plays their hurt sound when taking damage on land (MCPE-229436)
Breath of the Nautilus is now considered an ambient mob effect
Using Shears on a Nautilus will now first remove its armor and then its saddle
Baby Nautilus no longer has a gap in its model (MCPE-229792)
Added an inventory screen to the Nautilus (MCPE-229431)
Fixed a visual issue in the Nautilus model that caused the top part of the shell to protrude
Parched
Parched now take freezing damage while in snow
Parched will no longer be affected by the Weakness status effect
Fixed the Parched being able to hit the Husk driver when riding a Camel Husk
Fixed the Parched being able to hit the Camel Husk it is riding
Creepers now drop a music disc when killed by a Parched
Spear
Wooden Spear attacks now always play their sound effect (MCPE-229453)
Animals defeated in one hit by the charge attack of a Spear with the Fire Aspect enchantment will now correctly drop cooked food
The Spear now has dedicated attack and interaction prompt when playing with a controller
The Spear's lunge attack can now be used in Creative mode regardless of hunger
Zombies, Husks, Piglins, and Zombified Piglins wielding a Spear now properly charge and retreat while mounted
Zombie Horse
Zombie Horses can now be leashed when they are untamed, but not when mounted by a Zombie
Old Zombie Horses will now properly upgrade with new components
Wild Zombie Horses will now become unleashable if a zombie mounts them
Zombie Horse's Spawn Egg now matches the color tint of the Zombie Horse (MCPE-230280)
Zombie riders no longer look for a new mount after being dismounted
Zombie Horses now spawn less frequently on Peaceful difficulty
Zombie Nautilus
Zombie Nautilus doesn't produce dash attack sound when spawned and attacked on land
Breath of the Nautilus is now considered an ambient mob effect
Added an inventory screen to the Zombie Nautilus (MCPE-229431)
Fixed a visual issue in the Zombie Nautilus model that caused the top part of the shell to protrude
Character Creator
- Fixed an issue where remote player skins would sometimes change to a default skin when they moved in and out of render range (MCPE-222444)
Commands
- The clone command will no longer clone extra blocks sharing a position with a filtered out block (MCPE-179847)
Gameplay
- Legacy tree features now respect biome borders (MCPE-168996)
Graphical
Fixed water being rendered opaque
Fixed an issue where blocks moved by Pistons are too dark
Added Kelp Block to the list of blocks affected by dithering when near the player camera
Fixed blocks flashing yellow when pushed with a Piston with Vibrant Visuals enabled
Reduced flickering and fixed incorrect reflections on low roughness materials with height maps in Vibrant Visuals
Fixed damage particles sometimes rendering as black with vanilla renderer
Fixed archaeology items sometimes rendering as nearly black
Light absorption in water has been changed from 2 to 1 units, to match Java Edition
Input
On-Screen Keyboard will no longer appear over the chat box when docked; Input screens, such as signs, will no longer close when switching between different input modes (MCPE-228584)
Fixed a bug on Windows where resuming the game with the Task Manager opened caused the cursor to stutter at the center of the screen (MCPE-229549)
Fixed a bug on Windows where the game widgets would interact with the cursor when another window was focused (MCPE-229548)
Fixed a bug on Windows where the camera snapped to a random direction after closing the GUI and clicking any mouse button (MCPE-229848)
Mobs
Wolf shadow and model are now centered (MCPE-176018)
Fixed some Goat sounds not being controlled by the Friendly Mobs slider (MCPE-178232)
Piglins will no longer scream with enthusiasm while admiring gold MCPE-229509
- They will instead do a courteous grunt of acknowledgement
- Very polite, just like on Java
Only Baby Zombie jockeys and Baby Husk jockeys can ride the following mobs:
- Adult Chickens
- Untamed Ocelots
- Untamed Cats
- Untamed Wolves
- Adult Zombies
- Adult Husks
- Adult Zombified Villagers
- Adult Zombified Piglins
- Cows
- Adult unsaddled Pigs
- Sheep
- Adult untamed Horses
- Adult untamed Donkeys
- Adult untamed Mules
- Adult Skeleton Horses
- Adult Zombie Horses
- Mooshrooms
- Spiders that were not spawned as jockey mounts
- Cave Spiders that were not spawned as jockey mounts
Zombies and Husks that have been spawned as their rider configuration can only ride Zombie Horses and Camel Husks, respectively
Dolphins no longer spawn in the Cold Ocean or Deep Cold Ocean biomes
Realms
- Fixed an issue where players could get temporarily stuck when adding members to a newly purchased Realm
Stability and Performance
Improved loading times when exiting worlds
Improved loading times when using the /reload all command
Fixed a crash from using a Data Driven Renderer
Improved loading times when re-entering similar worlds
Improved loading times when transferring between servers
User Interface
Added a new joystick for touch controls when using the control schemes 'player_relative_strafe' or 'camera_relative_strafe'
- The new joystick is only available with "Joystick & tap to interact" and "Joystick & aim crosshair"
- Players who are using "D-Pad & tap to interact" when entering into one of the two control schemes will be put into "Joystick & tap to interact" and then returned to "D-Pad & tap to interact" after they stop using one of the two control schemes
Added missing options to the new Accessibility settings page (MCPE-228101)
Accessibility option "Enable Open Chat Message" has been renamed to "Chat Instructions on Join"
Implemented the same HUD icon for ambient mob effects as Java (like the ones applied by Beacons, Conduits, or Breath of the Nautilus)
Fixed ambient mob effects constantly flashing like they are timing out
All items now show the Hit attack prompt when aiming at a Mob
Items with dedicated interaction prompts now show when aiming at a Mob if there is no other special Mob interaction prompt
Camel Husks are now the appropriate size in their Pocket UI screen
Fixed a bug where holding up on the D-Pad would not continuously scroll in menus (MCPE-226509)
Fixed an issue where the paste button on some screens would paste text twice (MCPE-228233)
Title bar of game on PC will now respect Windows dark mode (MCPE-227846)
Fixed issue where game icon doesn't show on taskbar and title bar on Windows (MCPE-227849)
The mob's inventory panel is now hidden for all unchested mobs in the default UI
Technical Updates
AI Goals
Added a new field to behavior.nearest_attackable_target to enable a probability of target being chosen by behavior.nearest_attackable_target goal
- target_acquisition_probability: Probability (0.0 to 1.0) that a entity will accept a found target
- The default value unless specified is 1.0
Modified behavior.nearest_attackable_target's attack_interval field to support a range of value instead
- range_min: Minimum time in seconds before the entity searches for a attack target, can now be set to other values than just 0
- range_max: Maximum time in seconds before the entity searches for a attack target
Added the "hijack_mount_navigation" field to the "minecraft:behavior.use_kinetic_weapon" AI goal
- Allows a mob to override its mount’s navigation behavior with the one defined by this goal
- Requires the mount to be running the "minecraft:behavior.mount_pathing" goal, whose default behavior will be ignored
API
Fixing an issue in new worlds where calling world.getDimension, before a player has spawned, could result in a different spawn location than intended (MCPE-228041)
Released BlockComponentBlockBreakEvent from beta to v2.4.0
/structure and /place commands and StructureManager API Place function now trigger onBreak beta API event for custom blocks when overidden
Biomes
- Fixed biome replacement component (MCPE-229476)
Blocks
Moved the Block Precipitations Interactions component from experimental to stable
Fixed "ambient_occlusion" field in "minecraft:material_instances" block component
"minecraft:collision_box" height is extended to 24 when using a format version of 1.21.130 or higher and the Upcoming Creator Features toggle is enabled
"minecraft:collision_box" now supports arrays of boxes when using a format version of 1.21.130 or higher and the Upcoming Creator Features toggle is enabled
Components
Added is_controlling_passenger_family entity filter to check if the passenger controlling a mount is of the specified family
Added has_item_with_component entity filter to check if the entity has equipped an item with the designated component name
Editor
Added support for Jigsaw blocks to Block Inspector tool
Editor will attempt to load jigsaw files from Behavior Packs if they do not conflict with an existing Jigsaw collection name
Fixed a bug that the previews position of repeater tool were displaced from the intended position
Fixed a bug that prevented the action bar selection menu from closing when pressing the Escape key
Moved the brush shapes rotation settings into Rotation sub pane
Added Tag management section in the Structure details panel, where tags can be added and removed
Fixed a bug that caused the default deleted hotbar to be re-added after re-entering a session
Fixed a bug that caused some cursor and brush tooltips to show incorrect key bindings
Fixed a bug that auto-save the keyboard binding after reset and reset all to the default
Fixed a bug that caused mob effects shortcut to not work in crosshair mode
Fixed a bug that caused tutorial message window and dimmer overlay to be misaligned
Added shrinkToIcon API property for IButtonPropertyItem creation options
Added maxVisibleEntries API property for IDropdownPropertyItem to modify menu size
Added enabled API property for IToggleGroupPropertyItemEntry
Changed ButtonPropertyItemVariant API enum to ButtonVariant
Entity Components
- Added the ambient field to minecraft:mob_effect component
- Causes the effect to render with the ambient effect background
- Causes the effect to not pulse for timing out
General
- Added file name to the assertion message for "MERS uniforms is being set more than once" to make future debugging easier
Mobs
Fixed content warning that incorrectly occurred for format_version field in entity json in versions before 1.8.0
Lowered the min_engine_version of the latest zombie_pigman.entity.json slice back to 1.8.0, allowing it to be overridden by existing third-party content (MCPE-229868)
Network Protocol
- Added Ambient bool field to MobEffectPacket, defines if the effect is considered ambient (like the ones applied by Beacons or Conduits)
Experimental Technical Updates
API
Fixed an issue where DebugShape objects were not cleaned up properly after running /reload
Fixed an issue where DebugText would not be affected by the scale property
World
- Added property readonly tickingAreaManager: TickingAreaManager to beta
Added class TickingAreaManager to beta. This manager is used to add, remove or query temporary ticking areas to a dimension
- These ticking areas are limited by a fixed amount of ticking chunks per pack independent of the command limits
Added interface TickingArea to beta. This provides information about a specific ticking area
Added interface TickingAreaOptions to beta. Options to create a ticking area using the TickingAreaManager
Added class TickingAreaError to beta
Added enum TickingAreaErrorReason to beta
- Enum for the reason that a TickingAreaError was thrown
Blocks
Blocks using minecraft:placement_direction Block Trait with the minecraft:corner_and_cardinal_direction had the inner_left/outer_left and inner_right/outer_right states backwards when a block was facing south or west
Made blocks that use the minecraft:placement_position block trait with the state minecraft:vertical_half and minecraft:placement_direction with the state minecraft:corner_and_cardinal_direction update the corner state immediately instead of happening a tick later
Editor
- Initial experimental support for "Prefabs" in the Editor
- This feature is highly experimental, has some issues, is guaranteed to change and is not yet documented
- Do not use in production projects
- Added a "Prefab Template Manager" to help create, edit and delete prefab templates
- Added a "Prefab Instance Editor" to allow placement of prefabs in the scene, and edit the properties of the instance
