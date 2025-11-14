Mob Menagerie: Llama

Real-world llamas come from South America, and they’re actually a type of fluffy camel. They’ve been farmed for their meat and as pack animals for thousands of years by the people of the Andes mountains, and it’s thought that there are more than seven million of them alive today.

There are four different species that are commonly called llamas – the vicuña, the guanaco, the alpaca, and the domestic llama. The first two live in the wilds, but alpacas and llamas only exist these days in captivity, they’re fully domesticated. Like their camel cousins, they can survive on much less water than other animals – which is how they handle the dry mountains of the Andes so well.

Lastly, let’s address the spitting. Llamas are very social animals, and they sometimes spit at each other or fight to establish social rank in a herd. When correctly raised, a llama will almost never spit at a human, but young llamas that spend too much time around humans can develop something called “berserk llama syndrome” (seriously) where they begin to treat humans like fellow llamas and spit at or even attack them.

Unless you’re a llama farmer, you’re pretty much never going to encounter a berserk llama. So don’t be afraid of these gentle beasts – as long as you treat them with the respect they deserve, you can guarantee that they’ll be a pleasure to be around.