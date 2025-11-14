Mob Menagerie: Llama

Finding llamas isn’t always easy. They appear in the wild in savanna plateau, windswept hills, windswept gravelly hills and windswept forest biomes. In Bedrock Edition, you’ll also find them in regular savanna and windswept savanna. They usually come in groups of four to six, in brown, cream, white, or gray colors.

If you do find some then don’t be afraid to approach – they’ll more or less ignore you. A llama that’s attached will fight back by spitting, which doesn’t hurt much but is pretty disgusting. Llamas hate wild wolves, and will often attack them, but should leave tamed wolves alone unless provoked.

To tame a llama, you’ll need to ride it. It’ll probably kick you off, but keep trying – and maybe feed it some wheat – and it’ll eventually tame. Once you’ve done that, you can equip it with a chest to gain storage space that varies from 3 to 15 slots depending on the llama’s strength. You can also equip it with a carpet to have it wear a colourful patterned rug on its back – different colours of carpet make different patterns, so try them all out.

Got lots of pack llamas? Try forming a caravan! Leashing a llama will make up to nine nearby llamas form a llama train which can then be led long distances to trade with villagers or even move an entire base in one go.