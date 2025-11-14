Mob Menagerie: Llama

Even before the Mounts of Mayhem update was announced, there were quite a lot of Minecraft animals that could be ridden. The first was the pig, remarkably. Then came horses, donkeys and mules, then striders and camels, and finally the happy ghast. But wait! We’ve forgotten something – a rare but welcome sight on the slopes of Minecraft’s hills. Let’s take a deeper look at the llama – our mob of the month.
Llamas began showing up in the Overworld after the release of the Exploration Update in November 2016 – the same patch that added illagers, shulker boxes, woodland mansions and totems of undying. They were chosen for inclusion after Jens 'Jeb' Bergensten hosted a poll with a choice of llamas and alpacas. The llamas won 58% to 42%.
