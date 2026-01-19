Building Blocks: Highblock Halls

Stepping inside for the first time, as a thunderstorm rages outside, you’ll be amazed by the decor of the place. It’s stuffed to the rafters with fancy rugs, statues and chandeliers. Clearly, Archie spent his ill-gotten cash on soft furnishings. Unfortunately, though, the castle is also stuffed with illagers who don’t appreciate intruders.

Some of the most dangerous foes you’ll face are the royal guards. These stout fighters are armed with a mace and a large shield and, while slow, they can only be damaged once their shield is destroyed. You’ll also need to deal with pillagers, vindicators, enchanters, and wraiths. Oh! And don’t forget the vindicator chefs who are busy preparing the buffet. Their ladles don’t look impressive, but they certainly pack a punch.