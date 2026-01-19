Building Blocks: Highblock Halls

Perched on a pinnacle of stone, looming over the mainland of Minecraft Dungeons, you’ll find an enormous castle called 'Highblock'. This magnificent edifice, full-to-bursting with luxuriant splendor, is where the Arch-Illager and his evil band of miscreants plan their raids and celebrate their victories. And tonight, you’re going to be crashing their party!

Highblock Halls is one of the original missions from the very first release of Minecraft Dungeons. It sees the player fight their way through a series of hallways, a courtyard, a kitchen and a dining room, all the way through to the throne room where the Arch Illager seems to be hosting a feast.