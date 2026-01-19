Hopp til hovedinnhold
Kjøp
An isometric map from Minecraft Dungeons, depicting the mission Highblock Halls.
Deep Dives
Duncan Geere
Skrevet av
Duncan Geere
Publisert
19.01.2026

Building Blocks: Highblock Halls

The seat of the Arch-Illager’s power!

Perched on a pinnacle of stone, looming over the mainland of Minecraft Dungeons, you’ll find an enormous castle called 'Highblock'. This magnificent edifice, full-to-bursting with luxuriant splendor, is where the Arch-Illager and his evil band of miscreants plan their raids and celebrate their victories. And tonight, you’re going to be crashing their party!

Highblock Halls is one of the original missions from the very first release of Minecraft Dungeons. It sees the player fight their way through a series of hallways, a courtyard, a kitchen and a dining room, all the way through to the throne room where the Arch Illager seems to be hosting a feast.

Three illagers preparing for battle inside Highblock Halls.

Stepping inside for the first time, as a thunderstorm rages outside, you’ll be amazed by the decor of the place. It’s stuffed to the rafters with fancy rugs, statues and chandeliers. Clearly, Archie spent his ill-gotten cash on soft furnishings. Unfortunately, though, the castle is also stuffed with illagers who don’t appreciate intruders.

Some of the most dangerous foes you’ll face are the royal guards. These stout fighters are armed with a mace and a large shield and, while slow, they can only be damaged once their shield is destroyed. You’ll also need to deal with pillagers, vindicators, enchanters, and wraiths. Oh! And don’t forget the vindicator chefs who are busy preparing the buffet. Their ladles don’t look impressive, but they certainly pack a punch.

Two player characters fighting against illagers inside Highblock Halls in Minecraft Dungeons.

Be careful too in the Longest Yard  a large outdoor area. This part of the castle is packed with zombies, skeletons, spiders, slimes, and creepers, as well as a locked gateway. Keep your eyes open, though  the enchantsmith, a helpful villager, can be rescued in this area, and there’s also a small well in one corner which can be used as a shortcut past the locked door.

If you succeed in your mission, you’ll find plenty of loot to take home. The Soul Robe, Power Bow, Scatter Crossbow, Axe and Mace can be found on any difficulty setting. Upgrade to Adventure difficulty to get your hands on the Rapid Crossbow, and defeat the level on Apocalypse difficulty to acquire the coveted Guard’s Armor.

An illager royal guard standing next to a statue of the Arch-Illager inside Highblock Halls.

Artifact fans will be able farm the Death Cap Mushroom, Fireworks Arrow, and Light Feather on any difficulty setting. If you play on at least Adventure difficulty, then there’s a chance of picking up a Love Medallion which will cause your enemies to temporarily fight for you.

Smashing up the party is fun, but don’t get too distracted by the loot. You’ve chased the Arch-Illager this far  there’s not much farther that he can flee. Find the grand throne, and don’t let Archie escape under any circumstances!

Del denne historien

Newest News

Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!