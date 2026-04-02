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A split blue‑and‑green scene showing Minecraft players and baby mobs flying toward each other. On one side are the land mobs and on the other are the water mobs, creating a playful, energetic mid‑air clash.
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Linn Viberg
Written By
Linn Viberg
Published
4/2/26

The cute challenges continue

More golden dandelions, more everlasting cuteness!

Ding, ding, ding! The first round of the Tiny Takeover challenges is completed. It was a tough battle that resulted in a staggering number of baby mobs donning all kinds of silly and legendary names. And the team who crafted the most name tags is... land babies! But there is one challenge left, so will water babies get their revenge? Claim your rewards, then let’s find out! 

Challenge 2: Keep your baby mobs tiny together!

For our second and final challenge, you’ll have to work together to feed as many golden dandelions as possible to the baby mobs of your team – so either any land baby OR any water baby. 

Pro tip! Unlock the recipe for the golden dandelion by breeding your first mob. In Survival mode, you’ll then need eight gold nuggets and a dandelion to craft your golden dandelion. Changed your mind and want to see your baby grow up? Just feed it another golden dandelion!

Our final challenge runs from April 3, 8 AM PT to April 6, 10 AM PT, so let’s give as many baby mobs as possible the taste of eternal youth! Apart from everlasting cuteness in-game, you’ll also be rewarded with the Baby Bee Fan and Baby Axolotl Fan skins in Java plus the Baby Bee Hat and Baby Axolotl Hat Character Creator items in Bedrock!

May the babiest baby mob win! 

 

*Participation in the challenges requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately). In-game Bedrock rewards require Bedrock Edition; in-game Java rewards require Java Edition. Once the first Tiny Takeover Challenge is complete, all Bedrock players receive the Bedrock reward and Java players receive the Java reward. Rewards must be redeemed by 3/30/2027. 

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