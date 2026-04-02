The cute challenges continue

Ding, ding, ding! The first round of the Tiny Takeover challenges is completed. It was a tough battle that resulted in a staggering number of baby mobs donning all kinds of silly and legendary names. And the team who crafted the most name tags is... land babies! But there is one challenge left, so will water babies get their revenge? Claim your rewards, then let’s find out!

Challenge 2: Keep your baby mobs tiny together!

For our second and final challenge, you’ll have to work together to feed as many golden dandelions as possible to the baby mobs of your team – so either any land baby OR any water baby.