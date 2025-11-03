Taking Inventory: Slab

Don’t think that you’re limited to stone. A year after slabs made their first appearance, wooden, cobblestone and sandstone slabs were added, followed by brick and stone brick, followed by all the different types of wood, followed by nether brick, quartz, and purpur over time.

But it was the Village & Pillage update when the floodgates really opened – 14 new types of slab were added in that patch, and more have been added since. Today there are a frankly astonishing 61 different kinds of slabs in Minecraft. You could pick one to build with each week and you’d still be going more than a year later.

Got some? Great! Time to experiment. Try placing one on the ground. Nice. Now try placing one on the ceiling. Cool, right? Slabs can live in either the top or the bottom half of a block, or both. They can only be placed horizontally, though – there are no vertical slabs.

Slabs’ slightly strange nature enables some cool applications – a single slab is transparent to light and to items falling into a hopper. Mobs can’t spawn on bottom slabs, making a slab roof great if you don’t want beasties spawning up there in the night. Slabs also absorb explosions remarkably well. Oh, and players can sneak under a ceiling slab with a 1.5 block gap beneath it. Experiment and you’ll find plenty more.