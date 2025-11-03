Taking Inventory: Slab

Minecraft is all about blocks, but sometimes a block is just a little bit too much. Sometimes a player needs less than a block – maybe half a block? – when doing the details on creative builds or architectural work. If that sounds like you, then I’ve got great news. Our item-of-the-month is the slab, and this article is dedicated to everyone who loves these flexible friends!

Slabs got their start way back in May 2009 when Mojang were thinking of adding “half-height tiles for stairs”. Stone slabs landed a few months later, in October 2009, as part of an update called 0.26 SURVIVAL TEST – we didn’t give our patches fancy names back then.

Originally slabs were generated when coal ore was mined, but in January the following year – when crafting was added to the game – they got a recipe. That’s more or less the same recipe they have now: three cobblestone in a row will get you a slab. Well, actually it’ll get you six slabs. They can also be made through stonecutting.