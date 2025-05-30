Skip to Main Content

    Oskar Thysell
    Written By
    Oskar Thysell
    Published
    5/30/25

    New on Java Realms: Mad Experiments Mapmaking

    14 maps that are scientifically sound!

    The myth of Icarus tells of a man’s folly in flying too close to the sun with wings made from wax. Similarly, leftover lettuce and dairy products in my fridge have led to me to being in charge of a biological experiment I did not sign up for (and feel fully underqualified for).  

    When it comes to homebrew science, you’d do best to have an expert involved, and now you can call on our mapmakers for that task, as our latest release goes above what our traditional scientific explanation of what a map is! 

    How do I play the new Java Realms maps?  

    Boot up Minecraft on your device, then find Minecraft Realms in the menu. Press the “Configure” button, choose the “Reset World” option on the Realm slot you’re ok with overwriting (or use the “Minigame” slot for minigames). Now you can pick the map you want to play from the corresponding categories! 

    ADVENTURE: EVERGROWTH

    by Gamemode 4 

    A split image depicting three screenshots from a Java Realms map, including a black hole.

    Evergrowth is a Sokoban style puzzle map with what I believe is unique, as the primary antagonist is a Non-Disclosure Agreement! What unimaginable horror!  

    As you make your way through an overgrown research facility, you will read notes from its workers that hint at something mysterious happening,. but this legally binding piece of paper prevents them from spilling the beans, leading you to push further in your quest to figure out what’s happening at the facility! What’s up with The Tower? And the humongous, ominous tree? And, not to look a gift horse in the mouth as this is your main way of solving the puzzles, but why do these scientists need these many crates for their experiments?!?! 

    MINI-GAME: TEMPLE TOPPER

    by BlaZzy, limace_qui_passe, & NoobNooby

    A screenshot of some players on top of a temple with gold blocks.

    Temple Topper is not just pushing the envelope in king-of-the-hill mini-games – it creates an entirely new form of stationery for the genre. Words will not do it justice, but perhaps a listing of all the powerups in the game presented in poetic meter would do? 

    Toy and thunder hammers, boomerangs, a feather to push one off the edge 

    TNT bats and a TNT explosion granted to one lucky pledge 

    A zombie invasion in a box, fire wands and a knockback decreasing heavy chest 

    A black hole, thunder mode, The Huginator that teleports you to the closest player in jest 

    Modifiers for items, points, gravity, speed, a dash for when you need to flee 

    A smash powerup to blast others away, what more do you need? 

    MINI-GAME: SPLASHPUNK

    by Leroidesafk

    A screenshot of a Java Realms map with a custom UI.

    I’m not sure who needs to be told this at this point – cyberpunk is dead. Steampunk, don't even get me started. We don’t even need to talk about regular, prefix-less punk. If you wonder how I can be so excessively confident in this statement, first, have you met me and second, have you played SplashPunk? This action packed PvP minigame is all about splashing every opponent in sight, and the proverb has never been truer that it is truly better to be the splasher rather than the splashee. Long live the new punk! 

    ALSO RELEASING TODAY

    MINI-GAME:

    BATTLE TOWERS 2

    by SuperGamingYT_ 

    A screenshot of a Java Realms map depicting a player on a platform between two houses.

    SHOWDOWN

    by AlongCameN4te & runegate 

    A screenshot of a Java Realms map depicting a large arena.

    RAINFOREST RUSH 

    by MoritzSnek & reking 

    A screenshot of a Java Realms map depicting logs floating down a river.

    EXPERIENCE:

    CRIMSON ABYSS 

    by 2blocks 

    A screenshot of a Java Realms map depicting a rocket ship on a red field.

    INSPIRATION:

    THREE WISHES RETREAT 

    by Lotus Build Team 

    A screenshot of a Java Realms map depicting a picturesque location.

    CRYSTAL UFO ZONE 

    by baby_energy 

    A screenshot depicting five UFOs.

    KINGDOM OF RAVENWOOD 

    by The Cold Pals 

    A screenshot depicting a town with a castle standing on top of a hill.

    LESNAYA STREET 

    by x_vVv_x, xMonkeshax, Dizeler, & ya_daTwo 

    A screenshot depicting a large house among some tall grass.

    WORLD TEMPLATE: 

    CITADEL REMNANTS 

    by amacd_ 

    A screenshot depicting a large ship.

    METEOR VILLAGE 

    by baby_energy 

    A screenshot depicting an eruption outside a village.

    HARBOR TOWN 

    by taha4444, _ Wofflan_, & _ StayLing_ 

    A screenshot depicting an island with a house and a harbor.

    UPDATES TO CURRENT MAPS 

    Massive number of updates this time with lots of maps making their triumphant comeback to Realms! 

    VOID CHAINS: 

    Added particle trails for arrows, matching the user’s team color and the Wildcard kit, that will randomly switch to another kit when respawning!  

    Bug Fixes: Battle Blitz, Bleps: Nocked and Loaded, Random Royale, Songs of Greavesoyl 

    Back on Realms: Bingo, Bomb Buddies, Crossfire, Dimension Dash, Frostbite Frenzy, Placeholder, Pizza Time!, Project Astro, Sumo Smackdown, Super Traitor Mystery, Trilands 

    E=MC² (ENJOYMENT EQUALS MAP CREATIONS SQUARED) 

    Learn to load this content into Java Realms by visiting the help site. If you haven't yet tried Realms for yourself, you'll have a blue diamond on the Minecraft Realms button, located on the main screen of Minecraft: Java Edition. Click that diamond, then follow the instructions to try Realms free for 30 days. 

    Want to have your own Minecraft creations featured on Java Realms and on Minecraft.net? Head over to the Java Realms Content Creator Program page. If you have questions about this process, you can find me at Oskar Thysell on X

    Keep it crafty!

