New on Java Realms: Mad Experiments Mapmaking

The myth of Icarus tells of a man’s folly in flying too close to the sun with wings made from wax. Similarly, leftover lettuce and dairy products in my fridge have led to me to being in charge of a biological experiment I did not sign up for (and feel fully underqualified for).

When it comes to homebrew science, you’d do best to have an expert involved, and now you can call on our mapmakers for that task, as our latest release goes above what our traditional scientific explanation of what a map is!

How do I play the new Java Realms maps?

Boot up Minecraft on your device, then find Minecraft Realms in the menu. Press the “Configure” button, choose the “Reset World” option on the Realm slot you’re ok with overwriting (or use the “Minigame” slot for minigames). Now you can pick the map you want to play from the corresponding categories!