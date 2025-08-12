Minecraft Snapshot 25w33a

In this week's snapshot we've got a nice quality of life improvement for all the chatters out there. Now your unsent messages will be saved as drafts, check out the details below. Items on shelves will now be positioned in the middle of the shelf as default. Before we move our focus onto technical tweaks and bug fixes for this drop, we have one final feature to announce – and it involves a very cute interaction between the copper golem and the iron golem! With this, all features for our third game drop of 2025 are now in testing, and we'll start working our next game drop, which we are excited to tell you about soon!
New Features
- Added light flashes to The End dimension as part of the ongoing Vibrant Visuals work
- Iron Golems will sometimes plant a decorative flower onto a nearby Copper Golem
- Unsent chat messages now get saved as chat drafts
The End Light Flashes
- The End dimension now has skylight
- Normally the skylight does not affect how the dimension looks
- From time to time flashes in the sky happen
- When they happen skylight intensity increases flooding the dimension with purple light
Copper Golem
- Iron Golems will sometimes plant a decorative flower onto a nearby Copper Golem
- The flower can be removed with Shears
- This flower is dropped when the Copper Golem turns into a Copper Golem Statue Block
Chat Drafts
- Unsent chat messages now get saved as chat drafts if the chat was forcibly closed
- This includes it being closed by external sources such as dying or a dialog opening, but not the player intentionally closing their chat
- Any existing chat draft will get pre-filled into the message box the next time the chat is opened
- Draft text has a grayed-out appearance until fully restored
- Draft text can be restored as regular text by interacting with it:
- Typing additional text
- Moving the text cursor using the arrow keys
- Clicking it
- Highlighting it
- Pressing enter on a chat draft prior to it being restored sends it like a normal chat message
- Pressing backspace on a chat draft prior to it being restored deletes it
- Added an option to the Chat Settings menu that enables saving unsent chat messages by default
- With this option enabled, unsent messages will always get saved as chat drafts, even if the player intentionally closed their chat
Changes
- Players seen in the game world of the current server are now always shown in the Social Interactions screen even if they are offline
Blocks
Shelf
- Items in the Shelf will render in the middle of the Shelf
- Updated the sizes of many items in the Shelf to better fit the Shelf
Developer's Note: Thank you for all your valuable feedback on the shelf! Seeing the many creative ways you've been using this new block, we've decided to revert the change from last week that positioned items at the bottom of the shelf, as we agree that having the items centered provides more creative opportunities when building.
UI
Chat
- It is now possible to start chatting while standing inside a Nether Portal
- The chat will now remain open and unchanged if the player was chatting before being transferred to another dimension
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 83.1
- The Resource Pack version is now 65.2
- Added new display transform "on_shelf"
- Used for displaying items on the Shelf
Data Pack Version 83.1
Block States
- Added align_items_to_bottom block state property to the Shelf block
- If false the items on the Shelf will ignore the vertical translation of the on_shelf item display transform and will be rendered vertically aligned to the middle of the Shelf
- If true the items on the Shelf will be rendered upward from the bottom of the Shelf and will respect the vertical translation of the on_shelf item display transform
- Default is false (items are aligned to the middle of the Shelf)
Attributes
run_command Click Event
- Previously, if the command field contained a command that required a signed message (/say, /me, /msg, /tell, /w, /teammsg, /tm), it would be silently discarded
- Instead, a screen will be shown that lets the user insert the command into the chat window or copy the command to their clipboard if the chat window can't be opened
Enchantments
explode Effects
New field: block_effects - specifies per-block particles. Each block particle is randomly chosen according to weights. A set limit of block particles is spawned each tick from all explosions that tick.
Format: List of entries:
- weight: Non-negative integer representing the random weight for this entry being chosen
- particle: The particle to spawn
- scaling: Optional scaling to apply between explosion center and block position, or 1.0 if not specified
- speed: Optional scaling to apply to the speed of the particle, or 1.0 if not specified
Tags
Item Tags
- Added #shearable_from_copper_golem - all items that can be removed from the Copper Golem's head slot via Shears
Resource Pack Version 65.2
Textures
- Added a new texture:
- environment/end_flash.png
Sounds
Sound Events
- Added new sound event:
- weather.end_flash
Fixed bugs in 25w33a
- MC-26334 - Chat UI is forcibly cleared when killed
- MC-46503 - You can retain entities' shaders by running the "/kill" command while in spectator mode
- MC-69216 - Switching to spectator mode while fishing keeps rod cast
- MC-98322 - Flying after shifting between Creative/Spectator
- MC-99785 - You can leash entities in spectator mode
- MC-119417 - A spectator can occupy a bed if they enter it and then are switched to spectator mode
- MC-165991 - TNT explosion no longer shows additional smoke particles since 1.15 Pre-release 1
- MC-173730 - Shift-clicking water buckets against a waterloggable block doesn't place the water beside the waterloggable block
- MC-183784 - Visual bug to the Game Mode Switcher debug menu after resizing the window
- MC-187850 - "run_command" click_event doesn't work in written books if chat is hidden
- MC-191669 - Sprinting is disabled when switching your gamemode to spectator while sprinting into a block or general obstruction
- MC-232968 - Spectators can prevent the closing animation of a chest/barrel when viewing it at the same time as a non-spectator
- MC-238146 - When you switch to Spectator mode while sleeping, the night never skips
- MC-259571 - Last player game mode not saved after player dies or the game is reloaded
- MC-270172 - Client and server desync for hooked players when changing gamemode to spectator
- MC-297898 - Entering a dialog temporarily closes the chat and clears anything the player was currently typing
- MC-299548 - "run_command" dialog actions don't work if chat is hidden
- MC-299823 - Minecraft shaders cause C7050 warnings
- MC-299873 - Selection boxes of plain messages within dialogs can get cut off
- MC-300034 - Dolphins can ride boats
- MC-300057 - Monsters still spawn for a tick when spawning them with a Spawn Egg in Peaceful
- MC-300417 - The copper pickaxe is not part of the #cluster_max_harvestables item tag
- MC-300457 - Dialog is unescapable when action or exit_action is set to run_command with a command that would produce a signed chat message
- MC-300722 - Hoppers appear to randomly stop draining items through shelves
- MC-300732 - Loaded ender pearls are deleted when viewing the end credits for the first time when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is true
- MC-300739 - Server crash when generating custom structures containing shelf blocks
- MC-300746 - Missing translation for copper wall torch
- MC-300747 - Cannot see villager's profession layer behind slime
