Minecraft Snapshot 25w33a

In this week's snapshot we've got a nice quality of life improvement for all the chatters out there. Now your unsent messages will be saved as drafts, check out the details below. Items on shelves will now be positioned in the middle of the shelf as default. Before we move our focus onto technical tweaks and bug fixes for this drop, we have one final feature to announce – and it involves a very cute interaction between the copper golem and the iron golem! With this, all features for our third game drop of 2025 are now in testing, and we'll start working our next game drop, which we are excited to tell you about soon!

New Features

Added light flashes to The End dimension as part of the ongoing Vibrant Visuals work

Iron Golems will sometimes plant a decorative flower onto a nearby Copper Golem

Unsent chat messages now get saved as chat drafts

The End Light Flashes

The End dimension now has skylight

Normally the skylight does not affect how the dimension looks

From time to time flashes in the sky happen

When they happen skylight intensity increases flooding the dimension with purple light

Copper Golem

Iron Golems will sometimes plant a decorative flower onto a nearby Copper Golem The flower can be removed with Shears This flower is dropped when the Copper Golem turns into a Copper Golem Statue Block



Chat Drafts

Unsent chat messages now get saved as chat drafts if the chat was forcibly closed This includes it being closed by external sources such as dying or a dialog opening, but not the player intentionally closing their chat

Any existing chat draft will get pre-filled into the message box the next time the chat is opened

Draft text has a grayed-out appearance until fully restored Draft text can be restored as regular text by interacting with it: Typing additional text Moving the text cursor using the arrow keys Clicking it Highlighting it Pressing enter on a chat draft prior to it being restored sends it like a normal chat message Pressing backspace on a chat draft prior to it being restored deletes it

Added an option to the Chat Settings menu that enables saving unsent chat messages by default With this option enabled, unsent messages will always get saved as chat drafts, even if the player intentionally closed their chat



Changes

Players seen in the game world of the current server are now always shown in the Social Interactions screen even if they are offline

Blocks

Shelf

Items in the Shelf will render in the middle of the Shelf

Updated the sizes of many items in the Shelf to better fit the Shelf

Developer's Note: Thank you for all your valuable feedback on the shelf! Seeing the many creative ways you've been using this new block, we've decided to revert the change from last week that positioned items at the bottom of the shelf, as we agree that having the items centered provides more creative opportunities when building.

UI

Chat

It is now possible to start chatting while standing inside a Nether Portal

The chat will now remain open and unchanged if the player was chatting before being transferred to another dimension

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 83.1

The Resource Pack version is now 65.2

Added new display transform "on_shelf" Used for displaying items on the Shelf



Data Pack Version 83.1

Block States

Added align_items_to_bottom block state property to the Shelf block If false the items on the Shelf will ignore the vertical translation of the on_shelf item display transform and will be rendered vertically aligned to the middle of the Shelf If true the items on the Shelf will be rendered upward from the bottom of the Shelf and will respect the vertical translation of the on_shelf item display transform Default is false (items are aligned to the middle of the Shelf)

block state property to the Shelf block

Attributes

run_command Click Event

Previously, if the command field contained a command that required a signed message ( /say , /me , /msg , /tell , /w , /teammsg , /tm ), it would be silently discarded

field contained a command that required a signed message ( , , , , , , ), it would be silently discarded Instead, a screen will be shown that lets the user insert the command into the chat window or copy the command to their clipboard if the chat window can't be opened

Enchantments

explode Effects

New field: block_effects - specifies per-block particles. Each block particle is randomly chosen according to weights. A set limit of block particles is spawned each tick from all explosions that tick.

Format: List of entries:

weight : Non-negative integer representing the random weight for this entry being chosen

: Non-negative integer representing the random weight for this entry being chosen particle : The particle to spawn

: The particle to spawn scaling : Optional scaling to apply between explosion center and block position, or 1.0 if not specified

: Optional scaling to apply between explosion center and block position, or if not specified speed : Optional scaling to apply to the speed of the particle, or 1.0 if not specified

Tags

Item Tags

Added #shearable_from_copper_golem - all items that can be removed from the Copper Golem's head slot via Shears

Resource Pack Version 65.2

Textures

Added a new texture: environment/end_flash.png



Sounds

Sound Events

Added new sound event: weather.end_flash



Fixed bugs in 25w33a

MC-26334 - Chat UI is forcibly cleared when killed

MC-46503 - You can retain entities' shaders by running the "/kill" command while in spectator mode

MC-69216 - Switching to spectator mode while fishing keeps rod cast

MC-98322 - Flying after shifting between Creative/Spectator

MC-99785 - You can leash entities in spectator mode

MC-119417 - A spectator can occupy a bed if they enter it and then are switched to spectator mode

MC-165991 - TNT explosion no longer shows additional smoke particles since 1.15 Pre-release 1

MC-173730 - Shift-clicking water buckets against a waterloggable block doesn't place the water beside the waterloggable block

MC-183784 - Visual bug to the Game Mode Switcher debug menu after resizing the window

MC-187850 - "run_command" click_event doesn't work in written books if chat is hidden

MC-191669 - Sprinting is disabled when switching your gamemode to spectator while sprinting into a block or general obstruction

MC-232968 - Spectators can prevent the closing animation of a chest/barrel when viewing it at the same time as a non-spectator

MC-238146 - When you switch to Spectator mode while sleeping, the night never skips

MC-259571 - Last player game mode not saved after player dies or the game is reloaded

MC-270172 - Client and server desync for hooked players when changing gamemode to spectator

MC-297898 - Entering a dialog temporarily closes the chat and clears anything the player was currently typing

MC-299548 - "run_command" dialog actions don't work if chat is hidden

MC-299823 - Minecraft shaders cause C7050 warnings

MC-299873 - Selection boxes of plain messages within dialogs can get cut off

MC-300034 - Dolphins can ride boats

MC-300057 - Monsters still spawn for a tick when spawning them with a Spawn Egg in Peaceful

MC-300417 - The copper pickaxe is not part of the #cluster_max_harvestables item tag

MC-300457 - Dialog is unescapable when action or exit_action is set to run_command with a command that would produce a signed chat message

MC-300722 - Hoppers appear to randomly stop draining items through shelves

MC-300732 - Loaded ender pearls are deleted when viewing the end credits for the first time when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is true

MC-300739 - Server crash when generating custom structures containing shelf blocks

MC-300746 - Missing translation for copper wall torch

MC-300747 - Cannot see villager's profession layer behind slime

