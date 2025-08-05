Minecraft Snapshot 25w32a

Another Tuesday, another Snapshot release! Alongside technical updates and bug fixes, this week we're introducing a copper-y collection of goodies from our third game drop of the year: Build with copper torches, lanterns, chains, and bars – and watch them develop that stunning signature patina. With this week's release, you'll also find that items displayed in shelves have learned the noble art of sitting down.

Happy mining!

New Features

Added Copper Decorations

Copper Decorations

Added Copper Torch A green variant of the Torch crafted from a Copper Nugget, Coal, and Stick Functionally identical to the Torch

Added Copper Bars Functions like the existing Iron Bars block Made from copper and oxidizes over time

Added Copper Chain Functions like the existing Chain block (now renamed to Iron Chain) Made from copper and oxidizes over time

Added Copper Lantern Crafted similarly to a regular Lantern but uses Copper and a Copper Torch The lantern itself oxidizes, changing its look as it ages Functionally identical to the Lantern



Changes

The Chain block has been renamed to "Iron Chain"

Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities

Items on the Shelf have been repositioned to sit on the Shelf

All Copper Golem Statues now always drop as item when mined

All Copper Golem Statues now pop off as an item when pushed by a piston

Recipes

Changed the Copper Trapdoor recipe to use 4 Copper Ingots instead of 6

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 83.0

The Resource Pack version is now 65.1

Added a way to use GUI and item sprites in text

Data Pack Version 83.0

Entity Data

copper_golem

The weather_state field now expects a string id instead of integer id 0 -> unaffected 1 -> exposed 2 -> weathered 3 -> oxidized

field now expects a string id instead of integer id

Text rendering

object Text Component

New text component with type object has been added

has been added This component will display a single sprite from sprite atlas as a character

Sprites are always rendered as a rectangle, 8x8 pixels in size

Format: atlas - namespaced ID of a sprite atlas, default value: minecraft:blocks sprite - namespaced ID of a sprite in atlas, for example item/porkchop



General note about atlas contents:

Sprite Atlases contain textures for items, blocks, mob effects, GUI elements, etc.

Contents are controlled by files in assets/minecraft/atlases/ directory in a resource pack

directory in a resource pack Current contents can be reviewed with the F3+S key combination

Loot Tables

Added harvest/sweet_berry_bush loot table for drops when a Sweet Berry Bush with Sweet Berries is harvested by interacting with it

Tags

Block Tags

Added #chains - all Chain blocks

- all Chain blocks Added #lanterns - all Lantern blocks

- all Lantern blocks Added #bars - all Bar blocks

Item Tags

Added #chains - all Chain block items

- all Chain block items Added #lanterns - all Lantern block items

- all Lantern block items Added #bars - all Bar block items

Resource Pack Version 65.1

Block Sprites

Added new block sprites:

copper_bars

copper_chain

copper_lantern

copper_torch

exposed_copper_bars

exposed_copper_chain

exposed_copper_lantern

exposed_copper_torch

oxidized_copper_bars

oxidized_copper_chain

oxidized_copper_lantern

oxidized_copper_torch

weathered_copper_bars

weathered_copper_chain

weathered_copper_lantern

weathered_copper_torch

Item Sprites

Added new item sprites:

copper_chain

copper_lantern

exposed_copper_chain

exposed_copper_lantern

oxidized_copper_chain

oxidized_copper_lantern

weathered_copper_chain

weathered_copper_lantern

Particles

Added new particle:

copper_fire_flame

Fixed bugs in 25w32a

MC-163218 - Players with the Sneak option set to "Toggle" can sneak while in GUIs

MC-174759 - Dragon eggs can be teleported to a height below void

MC-257540 - Sheep eat half as often as they did before 21w39a

MC-273943 - Sweet berries drop from harvested bushes is hardcoded

MC-276431 - Dragon egg teleports above the build height limit and deletes itself

MC-279548 - TNT minecart does not remember ignition source when exploding from a fall

MC-295841 - Interactive collision check path is broken

MC-296054 - Fast non-projectile entity movements may fail to apply block effects from blocks around the starting position when moving in positive directions

MC-296055 - Slow non-projectile entity movements may fail to apply block effects from origin block

MC-296057 - Sideways non-projectile movements may fail to apply block effects from blocks around start of sideways motion

MC-296372 - Teleport duration is unreliable as of 1.21.5

MC-299314 - Breaking jukeboxes in certain ways doesn't stop the music

MC-299627 - Entity interpolation for high speed projectiles is wildly inaccurate

MC-299770 - Chunks loaded by ender pearls permanently unload upon player death even when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is set to false

MC-299837 - Running two or more /rotate commands in the same tick only applies the rotation of the last command

MC-299872 - The freezing overlay flashes when a freezing player touches fire

MC-299913 - The "You don't seem to have a Realm..." focusable text widget now has a black background

MC-300051 - The top part of worn leggings does not render

MC-300092 - F3 pie chart particle entries are missing names

MC-300094 - Entities' held items no longer follow their arm movements when they have the invisibility effect

MC-300100 - The “biome” debug option no longer has a space before its biome name

MC-300105 - The player can drown while the game is paused

MC-300108 - Villagers' and zombie villagers' clothes are incomplete

MC-300113 - pack.mcmeta no longer accepts the longform object syntax in the supported_formats field

MC-300121 - Interacting with a group of more than 3 connected shelves causes the game to crash

MC-300122 - Certain parts of horse armor are sometimes invisible

MC-300131 - The "debug.entry.currently.inF3" string is improperly capitalized

MC-300136 - Held item positions are synchronized between entities of the same model in view

MC-300145 - Players can use items while their inventories are open when the “Use Item/Place Block” option is set to “Toggle”

MC-300146 - Exiting interfaces is incredibly difficult when the “Use Item/Place Block” option is set to “Toggle”

MC-300153 - The inner cubes of slimes are sometimes invisible from the outside

MC-300155 - Players can freeze while standing in powder snow despite the game being paused

MC-300164 - The value of the "Sprint Window" option is not saved

MC-300165 - Players are damaged when blocking attacks with shields that disable shields

MC-300166 - When looking_at_block or looking_at_fluid is enabled in the debug options, FPS is impacted by server tick rate

MC-300168 - All shelf variants are in the redstone section of the creative inventory

MC-300180 - Debug screen text now stays on the screen in F1

MC-300187 - Interacting with items with certain components in the inventory causes a crash

MC-300193 - Dying and respawning within the same dimension consistently shows a loading terrain screen

MC-300196 - Local Difficulty debug information flickers if it is open while GUI is hidden

MC-300214 - The shadows of baby mobs are now of the same size as those of their adult counterparts

MC-300235 - First number in E counter is always stuck at 0

MC-300248 - Subtitles/closed captions obstruct the inventory UI

MC-300275 - Pausing while riding a strider on top of lava sets the player on fire

MC-300305 - When multiple people use fishing rods, an additional black line is drawn

MC-300340 - Continuously clicking "Continue" on the welcome page resets the button disappearance animation progress

MC-300394 - Oxidized/waxed oxidized copper golems, statue and entity versions, have the wrong pixels underneath their feet compared to their other counterparts

MC-300421 - Inconsistent capitalization for F3+F5 description in F3+Q debug menu

MC-300440 - Elytra consumes durability while the game is paused in singleplayer

MC-300464 - The debug crosshair is rendered in third person

Get the Snapshot

Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?