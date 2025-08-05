Minecraft Snapshot 25w32a

Another Tuesday, another Snapshot release! Alongside technical updates and bug fixes, this week we're introducing a copper-y collection of goodies from our third game drop of the year: Build with copper torches, lanterns, chains, and bars – and watch them develop that stunning signature patina. With this week's release, you'll also find that items displayed in shelves have learned the noble art of sitting down.
Happy mining!
New Features
- Added Copper Decorations
Copper Decorations
- Added Copper Torch
- A green variant of the Torch crafted from a Copper Nugget, Coal, and Stick
- Functionally identical to the Torch
- Added Copper Bars
- Functions like the existing Iron Bars block
- Made from copper and oxidizes over time
- Added Copper Chain
- Functions like the existing Chain block (now renamed to Iron Chain)
- Made from copper and oxidizes over time
- Added Copper Lantern
- Crafted similarly to a regular Lantern but uses Copper and a Copper Torch
- The lantern itself oxidizes, changing its look as it ages
- Functionally identical to the Lantern
Changes
- The Chain block has been renamed to "Iron Chain"
Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities
- Items on the Shelf have been repositioned to sit on the Shelf
- All Copper Golem Statues now always drop as item when mined
- All Copper Golem Statues now pop off as an item when pushed by a piston
Recipes
- Changed the Copper Trapdoor recipe to use 4 Copper Ingots instead of 6
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 83.0
- The Resource Pack version is now 65.1
- Added a way to use GUI and item sprites in text
Data Pack Version 83.0
Entity Data
copper_golem
- The weather_state field now expects a string id instead of integer id
- 0 -> unaffected
- 1 -> exposed
- 2 -> weathered
- 3 -> oxidized
Text rendering
object Text Component
- New text component with type object has been added
- This component will display a single sprite from sprite atlas as a character
- Sprites are always rendered as a rectangle, 8x8 pixels in size
- Format:
- atlas - namespaced ID of a sprite atlas, default value: minecraft:blocks
- sprite - namespaced ID of a sprite in atlas, for example item/porkchop
General note about atlas contents:
- Sprite Atlases contain textures for items, blocks, mob effects, GUI elements, etc.
- Contents are controlled by files in assets/minecraft/atlases/ directory in a resource pack
- Current contents can be reviewed with the F3+S key combination
Loot Tables
- Added harvest/sweet_berry_bush loot table for drops when a Sweet Berry Bush with Sweet Berries is harvested by interacting with it
Tags
Block Tags
- Added #chains - all Chain blocks
- Added #lanterns - all Lantern blocks
- Added #bars - all Bar blocks
Item Tags
- Added #chains - all Chain block items
- Added #lanterns - all Lantern block items
- Added #bars - all Bar block items
Resource Pack Version 65.1
Block Sprites
Added new block sprites:
- copper_bars
- copper_chain
- copper_lantern
- copper_torch
- exposed_copper_bars
- exposed_copper_chain
- exposed_copper_lantern
- exposed_copper_torch
- oxidized_copper_bars
- oxidized_copper_chain
- oxidized_copper_lantern
- oxidized_copper_torch
- weathered_copper_bars
- weathered_copper_chain
- weathered_copper_lantern
- weathered_copper_torch
Item Sprites
Added new item sprites:
- copper_chain
- copper_lantern
- exposed_copper_chain
- exposed_copper_lantern
- oxidized_copper_chain
- oxidized_copper_lantern
- weathered_copper_chain
- weathered_copper_lantern
Particles
Added new particle:
- copper_fire_flame
Fixed bugs in 25w32a
- MC-163218 - Players with the Sneak option set to "Toggle" can sneak while in GUIs
- MC-174759 - Dragon eggs can be teleported to a height below void
- MC-257540 - Sheep eat half as often as they did before 21w39a
- MC-273943 - Sweet berries drop from harvested bushes is hardcoded
- MC-276431 - Dragon egg teleports above the build height limit and deletes itself
- MC-279548 - TNT minecart does not remember ignition source when exploding from a fall
- MC-295841 - Interactive collision check path is broken
- MC-296054 - Fast non-projectile entity movements may fail to apply block effects from blocks around the starting position when moving in positive directions
- MC-296055 - Slow non-projectile entity movements may fail to apply block effects from origin block
- MC-296057 - Sideways non-projectile movements may fail to apply block effects from blocks around start of sideways motion
- MC-296372 - Teleport duration is unreliable as of 1.21.5
- MC-299314 - Breaking jukeboxes in certain ways doesn't stop the music
- MC-299627 - Entity interpolation for high speed projectiles is wildly inaccurate
- MC-299770 - Chunks loaded by ender pearls permanently unload upon player death even when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is set to false
- MC-299837 - Running two or more /rotate commands in the same tick only applies the rotation of the last command
- MC-299872 - The freezing overlay flashes when a freezing player touches fire
- MC-299913 - The "You don't seem to have a Realm..." focusable text widget now has a black background
- MC-300051 - The top part of worn leggings does not render
- MC-300092 - F3 pie chart particle entries are missing names
- MC-300094 - Entities' held items no longer follow their arm movements when they have the invisibility effect
- MC-300100 - The “biome” debug option no longer has a space before its biome name
- MC-300105 - The player can drown while the game is paused
- MC-300108 - Villagers' and zombie villagers' clothes are incomplete
- MC-300113 - pack.mcmeta no longer accepts the longform object syntax in the supported_formats field
- MC-300121 - Interacting with a group of more than 3 connected shelves causes the game to crash
- MC-300122 - Certain parts of horse armor are sometimes invisible
- MC-300131 - The "debug.entry.currently.inF3" string is improperly capitalized
- MC-300136 - Held item positions are synchronized between entities of the same model in view
- MC-300145 - Players can use items while their inventories are open when the “Use Item/Place Block” option is set to “Toggle”
- MC-300146 - Exiting interfaces is incredibly difficult when the “Use Item/Place Block” option is set to “Toggle”
- MC-300153 - The inner cubes of slimes are sometimes invisible from the outside
- MC-300155 - Players can freeze while standing in powder snow despite the game being paused
- MC-300164 - The value of the "Sprint Window" option is not saved
- MC-300165 - Players are damaged when blocking attacks with shields that disable shields
- MC-300166 - When looking_at_block or looking_at_fluid is enabled in the debug options, FPS is impacted by server tick rate
- MC-300168 - All shelf variants are in the redstone section of the creative inventory
- MC-300180 - Debug screen text now stays on the screen in F1
- MC-300187 - Interacting with items with certain components in the inventory causes a crash
- MC-300193 - Dying and respawning within the same dimension consistently shows a loading terrain screen
- MC-300196 - Local Difficulty debug information flickers if it is open while GUI is hidden
- MC-300214 - The shadows of baby mobs are now of the same size as those of their adult counterparts
- MC-300235 - First number in E counter is always stuck at 0
- MC-300248 - Subtitles/closed captions obstruct the inventory UI
- MC-300275 - Pausing while riding a strider on top of lava sets the player on fire
- MC-300305 - When multiple people use fishing rods, an additional black line is drawn
- MC-300340 - Continuously clicking "Continue" on the welcome page resets the button disappearance animation progress
- MC-300394 - Oxidized/waxed oxidized copper golems, statue and entity versions, have the wrong pixels underneath their feet compared to their other counterparts
- MC-300421 - Inconsistent capitalization for F3+F5 description in F3+Q debug menu
- MC-300440 - Elytra consumes durability while the game is paused in singleplayer
- MC-300464 - The debug crosshair is rendered in third person
Get the Snapshot
Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.
Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.
Cross-platform server jar:
Report bugs here:
Want to give feedback?
- For any feedback and suggestions, head over to the Feedback site. If you're feeling chatty, join us over at the official Minecraft Discord.
