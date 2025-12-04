A Festive Gift Guide: 2025 Edition

Speaking of food, let’s build a Minecraft Gingerbread House! Create a Treat have provided everything you need for an adorable bamboo pyramid house made from cookies! The kit includes all the cookies you need to build the house, and they even baked them for you. You’ll also get candy and icing so you can decorate your baked build anyway you like! I prefer to eat all the candy the second I open the box, but that’s just me. You do you.

You’ll find even more candy inside the Minecraft Pez Party Pack! Delicious, blocky Pez delivered in your favorite format: Steves! Or Alexes, pigs, or creepers depending on your vibe. They come in packs of 4 or 12, all of them wrapped up individually so you can stuff all the stockings and still have some for yourself!

Alright, let’s check our list. Candy? Check. Cozies? Check. Crafts? Check, check, check! I think we’re ready for a very festive and blocky holiday season, don’t you? Now if you don’t mind, I have a mountain of candy that requires my attention.