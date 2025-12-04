Ana İçeriğe Atla
Several Minecraft characters playing in the snow with mobs all around them and a cozy cabin in the background
Merch
Sofia Dankis
Yazan
Sofia Dankis
Yayımlandı
4.12.2025

A Festive Gift Guide: 2025 Edition

This holiday season, give the gift of gifts!

The year is coming to a close, which makes it the perfect time to reflect. Think back on the last twelve months. What have you learned? What have you collected? What have you mined? But most importantly, what have you done to show the world that you are all about MINECRAFT? Personally, I have turned my signature space buns into space blocks and styled my hair like a strider. But that still leaves all my friends and family tragically un-Minecrafted. 

But don’t worry! As usual, I am here to save the day. This time it’s with a Minecraft flavored gift guide, so you and all your loved ones can bring the Overworld with you wherever you go! One note before we proceed, some of these products are only available in certain regions, but you should be able to find at least a few items from this list no matter where you live! 

Minecraft Holiday PJs 

A family wearing matching Minecraft PJs

I’m going to dive right into one of my absolute favorite pieces: the holiday pajamas! As a certified sleepy girl™, there is nothing I love more than a new pair of jimjams. This set features lots of cute mobs, snowy snowflakes, and festive trees. They’re made from a super soft green bamboo cloth and come in different styles but also sizes! Yes, that’s right. The entire family can match in Minecraft, so gather round for a blocky, festive family photo! 

Minecraft Holiday Shop 

A white enamel mug with a snow golem design
A grey beanie with a creeper face on the front
A green Minecraft holiday sweater with a creeper design

We’ve got a one-stop-shop for all things Minecraft! Get festive – and cozy – with all kinds of Minecrafty apparel. I don’t know where you are right now, but as I write this, I am looking out at a snow-covered Stockholm, so I am looking forward to sipping hot cocoa from the Minecraft Snowball Champion Mug while sporting some of the warmer pieces. I’m especially tempted by the Minecraft Season's Greeting Cuffed Beanie and Minecraft Creeper Holiday Sweater featuring none other than the iconic hissing menace. Maybe I’ll get a few extra pairs for a friend and wrap them up in the Minecraft Creeper Matte Gift Wrap

LEGO Creeper 

The LEGO Creeper set

Let’s keep the creeper train going by building one out of blocks! That is one of the cornerstones of Minecraft, after all. The twist here is that you’re building with LEGO blocks and you’re doing it in the real world instead of the Overworld! With over 600 pieces, the LEGO Creeper is a cozy and crafty activity that you can display or craft again and again and again!  

NERF Firebrand Axe 

If you want even more Minecraft items in the real world, look no further than the NERF Minecraft Firebrand Axe! It isn’t just beautiful and most importantly, orange, but it also blasts soft NERF darts! That’s right, it looks like an axe, works like an axe, but it also secretly and surprisingly blasts darts! This is the level of engineering I strive for, and now I can do it without trying to figure out redstone! It’s a win-win!  

Mattel figures, tools, and plushies 

A box with an assortment of Minecraft plushies

You can add even more pieces to your IRL Minecraft armory! The Minecraft Click & Switch Sword and Pickaxe set is inspired by the film we all yearn for, A Minecraft Movie! Gearing up to survive the night? Mattel also have the Walmart-exclusive Netherite sword. When you want to take a little break from battling, you can always reach for your Minecraft Action Figures and Accessories. They come in packs of two and are a convenient 3 inches so they can fit in your pocket, because your backpack is going to be filled with the Minecraft Plushies! They’re so cute and SO cuddly – and you’d better hurry because I might need every single one of them.  

YouTooz Vinyl Figures 

Two Minecraft YouTooz figurines (chicken jockey and happy ghast) in their boxes

The miniatures keep on coming! YouTooz have brought two of the trendiest mobs of 2025 to life. Can you guess who? Of course you can, it’s the Chicken Jockey and Happy Ghast! These cute collectibles are the perfect gift for anyone who needs a constant cheerleader. Pop ‘em on your desk, bookshelf, nightstand, windowsill – wherever you want. Then whenever your eye wanders, you’ll receive a burst of encouragement from the happy ghast and an energy boost from the chicken jockey! You’ve got this!  

Tubbz Mini Figure

A Minecrat Steve Tubbz duck

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? For the miniature Minecrafters, Tubbz have released an incredible collection of Mini Tubbz shaped like your favorite Minecraft mobs with a twist. Are you ready for it? They’re DUCKS. Yes! I kid you not, dear reader! There may not be any ducks in the Overworld, but the real world has finally been blessed with ducks that look like Steve. I did not know how much Steve needed a beak until this very moment. It just makes sense. Not to be left out, the skeleton, creeper, and zombie have also been duck-i-fied, which I just think is quacktastic!

…I’ll see myself out. 

MGA Miniverse 

I’m back! There are more collectibles to be collected, and the Minecraft Make it Mini adds a layer of mystery with their blind-packaged capsules. So small, so secret! There are 12 unique items including blocks, tools, weapons, and accessories to collect. Will you get TNT? Maybe a pickaxe? Perhaps a serving of food? Who knows!  

Minecraft Gingerbread House 

The Minecraft gingerbread house

Speaking of food, let’s build a Minecraft Gingerbread House! Create a Treat have provided everything you need for an adorable bamboo pyramid house made from cookies! The kit includes all the cookies you need to build the house, and they even baked them for you. You’ll also get candy and icing so you can decorate your baked build anyway you like! I prefer to eat all the candy the second I open the box, but that’s just me. You do you. 

Pez Party Pack 

You’ll find even more candy inside the Minecraft Pez Party Pack! Delicious, blocky Pez delivered in your favorite format: Steves! Or Alexes, pigs, or creepers depending on your vibe. They come in packs of 4 or 12, all of them wrapped up individually so you can stuff all the stockings and still have some for yourself! 

Alright, let’s check our list. Candy? Check. Cozies? Check. Crafts? Check, check, check! I think we’re ready for a very festive and blocky holiday season, don’t you? Now if you don’t mind, I have a mountain of candy that requires my attention.  

