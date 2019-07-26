MINECON Live co-hosts revealed

Got any plans on September 28th? Meeting friends? Getting married? Watching paint dry? Well, CANCEL THEM ALL (unless it's the marriage one) because September 28th is the date of MINECON Live, our epic livestream celebration of all things Minecraft! It’ll be easy to stream LIVE all over the world, including at that aforementioned wedding. Don't forget to scowl at anyone who objects and to tell the bride and groom to keep the volume down with those vows — you’re trying to enjoy all the new Minecraft announcements.

This handy page has loads of info about MINECON Live, but the page you're currently on is no MINECON Live dunce either. Because today, we're revealing the co-hosts, for the very first time! (Unless you follow us on Twitter!). Let's meet the fabulous foursome who'll be co-hosting with Lydia Winters:

MASUO

Japanese Influencer and a strong contender for ‘smiliest man ever filmed’, Masuo will be co-hosting MINECON Live! But what’s his favourite skill in Minecraft? What block would he like to see added to the game? What’s the meaning of life? Watch Masuo answer two-thirds of those questions in the video below!