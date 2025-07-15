跳转至“主要内容”

    2025/7/15

    Minecraft 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

    A Minecraft Java Release Candidate

    Hotfix coming in ho-... very cold? Today we're releasing 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1, addressing various graphical corruption and freeze issues on certain graphics devices.

    As always, if you encounter any graphical issues with this Release Candidate, reports on our Bug Tracker are very much appreciated!

    Happy Crafting!

    Fixed bugs in 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

    • MC-295947 - The game screen freezes after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-296107 - Entities and block entities become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-296908 - Text and texture atlases become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-297784 - Entities are shaded incorrectly after a while on Intel graphics of Gen11 architecture
    • MC-298903 - Items in the inventory can turn into a solid color and then disappear and text can render colored while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-298908 - Items in the inventory are lit as if from the opposite direction on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-299144 - Crash with AMD graphics card when loading Resource Pack with invalid shader

    Get the Release Candidate

    Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

    Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

    Cross-platform server jar:

    Report bugs here:

    Want to give feedback?

     

