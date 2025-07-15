Accéder au contenu principal

Recherches suggérées

    Découvertes populaires
    Steve et Alex sur une colline herbeuse pendant la journée avec d’autres créatures et personnages en arrière-plan.
    Minecraft
    Les personnages de Minecraft se penchent sur les nouveaux contenus disponibles sur la place de marché
    Skins & DLC
    Steve, Alex et divers autres personnages dans une pièce sombre.
    Remplacer les Skins & Capes Java
    Steve, Alex et divers autres personnages et animaux sortent d'un portail souterrain situé en dessous du texte : Minecraft Realms
    Minecraft Realms
    A Zombie is sitting in an oak boat in a Frozen Ocean at night. Behind it some Polar Bears are scattered on the ice in between the icebergs.
    News
    Java Team
    Écrit par
    Java Team
    Publié
    15/07/2025

    Minecraft 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

    A Minecraft Java Release Candidate

    Hotfix coming in ho-... very cold? Today we're releasing 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1, addressing various graphical corruption and freeze issues on certain graphics devices.

    As always, if you encounter any graphical issues with this Release Candidate, reports on our Bug Tracker are very much appreciated!

    Happy Crafting!

    Fixed bugs in 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

    • MC-295947 - The game screen freezes after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-296107 - Entities and block entities become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-296908 - Text and texture atlases become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-297784 - Entities are shaded incorrectly after a while on Intel graphics of Gen11 architecture
    • MC-298903 - Items in the inventory can turn into a solid color and then disappear and text can render colored while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-298908 - Items in the inventory are lit as if from the opposite direction on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-299144 - Crash with AMD graphics card when loading Resource Pack with invalid shader

    Get the Release Candidate

    Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

    Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

    Cross-platform server jar:

    Report bugs here:

    Want to give feedback?

     

    Partager cette publication

    Newest News

    Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!