Minecraft 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

Hotfix coming in ho-... very cold? Today we're releasing 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1, addressing various graphical corruption and freeze issues on certain graphics devices.

As always, if you encounter any graphical issues with this Release Candidate, reports on our Bug Tracker are very much appreciated!

Happy Crafting!

Fixed bugs in 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

MC-295947 - The game screen freezes after a while on some Intel integrated graphics

MC-296107 - Entities and block entities become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics

MC-296908 - Text and texture atlases become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics

MC-297784 - Entities are shaded incorrectly after a while on Intel graphics of Gen11 architecture

MC-298903 - Items in the inventory can turn into a solid color and then disappear and text can render colored while on some Intel integrated graphics

MC-298908 - Items in the inventory are lit as if from the opposite direction on some Intel integrated graphics

MC-299144 - Crash with AMD graphics card when loading Resource Pack with invalid shader

Get the Release Candidate

Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?