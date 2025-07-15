略過並前往主要內容

建議的搜尋內容

    熱門發現
    白天，史提夫和愛莉克斯站在綠色山丘上，背景是其他生物和角色
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 角色查看市集上的多種新內容
    外觀和 DLC
    Steve、Alex 及其他多位角色站在一間昏暗的房間中。
    變更 Jave 版外觀和斗篷
    史提夫、愛莉克斯和多個其他角色和動物衝出地獄入口，下方寫有文字：Minecraft Realms
    Minecraft Realms
    A Zombie is sitting in an oak boat in a Frozen Ocean at night. Behind it some Polar Bears are scattered on the ice in between the icebergs.
    News
    Java Team
    作者
    Java Team
    已發佈
    2025/7/15

    Minecraft 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

    A Minecraft Java Release Candidate

    Hotfix coming in ho-... very cold? Today we're releasing 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1, addressing various graphical corruption and freeze issues on certain graphics devices.

    As always, if you encounter any graphical issues with this Release Candidate, reports on our Bug Tracker are very much appreciated!

    Happy Crafting!

    Fixed bugs in 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

    • MC-295947 - The game screen freezes after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-296107 - Entities and block entities become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-296908 - Text and texture atlases become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-297784 - Entities are shaded incorrectly after a while on Intel graphics of Gen11 architecture
    • MC-298903 - Items in the inventory can turn into a solid color and then disappear and text can render colored while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-298908 - Items in the inventory are lit as if from the opposite direction on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-299144 - Crash with AMD graphics card when loading Resource Pack with invalid shader

    Get the Release Candidate

    Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

    Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

    Cross-platform server jar:

    Report bugs here:

    Want to give feedback?

     

    分享這個故事

    Newest News

    Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!