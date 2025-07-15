Verder naar hoofdcontent

Voorgestelde zoekopdrachten

    Populaire ontdekkingen
    Steve en Alex overdag op een grasheuvel, samen met andere mobs en personages op de achtergrond
    Minecraft
    Minecraft-personages kijken naar diverse nieuwe content die beschikbaar is op de Marketplace
    Skins en DLC
    Steve, Alex en diverse andere personages staan in een donkere kamer.
    Wijzig Java-skins en -capes
    Steve, Alex en verschillende andere personages en dieren komen tevoorschijn uit een Nether-portaal onder de tekst: Minecraft Realms
    Minecraft Realms
    A Zombie is sitting in an oak boat in a Frozen Ocean at night. Behind it some Polar Bears are scattered on the ice in between the icebergs.
    News
    Java Team
    Geschreven door
    Java Team
    Gepubliceerd
    15-07-25

    Minecraft 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

    A Minecraft Java Release Candidate

    Hotfix coming in ho-... very cold? Today we're releasing 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1, addressing various graphical corruption and freeze issues on certain graphics devices.

    As always, if you encounter any graphical issues with this Release Candidate, reports on our Bug Tracker are very much appreciated!

    Happy Crafting!

    Fixed bugs in 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1

    • MC-295947 - The game screen freezes after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-296107 - Entities and block entities become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-296908 - Text and texture atlases become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-297784 - Entities are shaded incorrectly after a while on Intel graphics of Gen11 architecture
    • MC-298903 - Items in the inventory can turn into a solid color and then disappear and text can render colored while on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-298908 - Items in the inventory are lit as if from the opposite direction on some Intel integrated graphics
    • MC-299144 - Crash with AMD graphics card when loading Resource Pack with invalid shader

    Get the Release Candidate

    Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

    Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

    Cross-platform server jar:

    Report bugs here:

    Want to give feedback?

     

    Deel dit verhaal

    Newest News

    Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!