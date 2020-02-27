Welcome to Minecraft Festival

You know that feeling just before the guests arrive at your epic house party? You’ve spent hours polishing the place, changing outfits half a dozen times (“does this cape go with my mood and my complexion?”) cutting perfectly cube-shaped pieces of cake, and digging through your floordrobe for the first time in years (“look, there are wooden blocks down here!”) It’s almost time, and you engage the doorbell in a death-stare contest in the hopes it won’t chime until everything is perfect.

Well, that’s basically us right now, but on a slightly larger scale and extended timeline! It’s only February, and we’re already working around the clock to prepare for Minecraft Festival at the end of September. Perhaps that sounds overzealous, but remember – our version of a house party will be a fully-fledged Minecraft experience with thousands of guests, featuring interactive exhibits, inclusive gameplay, fiercely competitive tournaments, intense live entertainment, exclusive merchandise, creativity-sparking panels and the opportunity to meet your favorite content creator or Mojang developer. Aaand it will go on for three days. So we do have a few things on our mind!

Over the frantic pounding of hammers, scribbling of pens and explosions of Creepers going on here, let me tell you about a few things we have planned for you. Minecraft Festival is a party where you are the guest of honor! It’s a celebration of the epic adventure we’ve all shared for the past 10 years, and a sneak peek at the journey ahead. Mojang will bring all Minecraft games (many playable!), and exhibitors from around the world plan to show what they have been working on.



Oh, and remember MINECON Live? The globally available live show featuring all the biggest Minecraft news? We’ve even squeezed that into Minecraft Festival! This portion of the event is now called Minecraft Live and is still the place for epic announcements, nail-biting excitement and deep-dives into the past, present and future of Minecraft. We’ll stream it live, directly from Minecraft Festival. And who knows, some lucky Festival attendees may even get a seat in the studio audience!

Are we forgetting something? Creepers? No, mentioned those. Canapes? Nope, not that kind of party. Capes! Ah, yes, capes! Every attendee will get an exclusive Minecraft Festival cape, compatible with both Java and Bedrock.

“Everyone is welcome!” says Lydia Winters, Chief Brand Officer at Mojang. “We think of Minecraft Festival as a place to meet, hang out with, and learn from like-minded players – all in an interactive space full of surprising experiences and opportunities for discovery.”

Well, that sounds exciting, but let’s get specific! First, jot down the dates September 25-27 in your calendar or on some other reasonably flat surface, because that’s when we’ll be at Orange County Convention Center in sunny Florida. There will be exciting goings-on throughout the three days, so make it a long weekend if you can! If not, there will also be the opportunity to swing by for a single day. Here is a breakdown of the various ticket options available: