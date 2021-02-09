Ten Million Heroes... and counting!

The Minecraft Dungeons community has reached ten million players across all supported platforms! Ten. Million. Players. I don't think any of us at Mojang Studios could have ever imagined that the community of our dungeon-crawler passion project would grow to this point. Since the launch of the game in May 2020 across Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox/PC Game Pass, you have made the game into everything it is today. We're grateful and thrilled to be creating this game alongside you all!

So, what have all ten million of you been up to? Well, the Arch-Illager has been defeated a casual 5,934,629 times. That's nearly as many times as the Arch-Illager has beaten me, so I'm glad everyone collectively avenged me. The most shocking fact of all might be that you spent a combined total of 1141 YEARS in camp! I tried to ask my boss if I could go camping until 3162 and he laughed in my face. Most impressively though, the Redstone Monstrosity has been beaten a total of 7,044,521 times! Of course, there were 19,511,994 attempts to best the Redstone Monstrosity, but hey... practice makes perfect.

All those impressive stats may seem impossible to grasp, but behind those astronomical numbers are each and every one of our players. To celebrate reaching this monumental milestone, we're releasing a new cape and a pet for our players. It’s a small way to say thank you for being the best community out there (and saving the Overworld over and over again). These items will be available in your inventory on February 24 as part of the free game update releasing on the same date.