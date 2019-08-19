Render dragon and NVIDIA ray tracing

We’ll have more news to share later this year, as well as the technical requirements. Naturally, we want your feedback through every step of this process. That’s why we plan to enable you to preview the new ray tracing features by turning on “Optional graphics with RTX” in the settings screen of Minecraft in a future beta. You can expect that feature in the new year. We also plan to enable some of these new features, such as improved emissivity and directional lighting, on other Bedrock platforms! Speaking of which…

RENDER DRAGON

You’ll see individual Minecraft Bedrock platforms update in the months ahead as we learn the capabilities of our lovely new game engine, Render Dragon. You may have already seen a preview of Render Dragon in action if you watched ​Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference on-stage when we demoed Minecraft Earth.

It featured edge highlighting and new lighting techniques, which is just the start of the visual and performance upgrades we’re planning to make with Render Dragon. Render Dragon supports a range of graphics features, depending on what your device is capable of. Not all devices will support ray tracing, but we will have some graphics enhancements on most devices. Again, it’s all about taking advantage of different hardware to offer the smoothest Minecraft experience possible, no matter what device you’re playing on!

We’ll have more news to share soon, so you can start trying out new ways to play!