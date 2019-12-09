“So how is this different from the version of Minecraft I can already play on my PS4?” The difference is that the Bedrock version of Minecraft is the unified version of the game that offers the same experience across all consoles. All that glorious, unified code means that you’ll be playing the same game as your pals on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, and mobile! So, yes – that means you get cross-play between those different consoles (once you’re running the most recent update). Not just that, PS4 players now also have access to the Minecraft Marketplace – a source for worlds, skins, mini-games, and mash up packs! So you’re going to have not just a better Minecraft experience than ever before, but more Minecraft than ever.

“What if I already own Minecraft on PS4, do I need to buy the game again to get the Bedrock version?” – to which I say, you have a lot of questions and this is an article, not a FAQ! But, more to the point, you can get the new version of the game free of charge. The next time you start Minecraft, the new update will install automatically.

So with that, we welcome the newest addition to the Bedrock family with a hurrah! Just look out for a certain update that we can’t stop buzzing about that will roll out this week. Welcome to the Overworld, PS4 players!