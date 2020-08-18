Minecraft welcomes Jurassic World

The Jurassic World DLC for Minecraft introduces a special kind of luxury resort: one that features some of your favorite dinosaurs from the films. And you’re the Park manager!

Not only can you craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits, and solve problems, but you can also go on expeditions to discover dinosaur DNA! Use vehicles and your team of NPCs to solve disasters and earn a high score! And if you think that sounds awesome, just wait until you see it in action:

