Minecraft welcomes Jurassic World
The Park is open!
Have you ever wanted to train a dinosaur? (Yes!) Or create a park filled with awe-inspiring dinosaur exhibits – like the T. Rex or Velociraptor? (Definitely, yes!) Well today’s your lucky day (just 65 million years in the making)… welcome to Jurassic World!
The Jurassic World DLC for Minecraft introduces a special kind of luxury resort: one that features some of your favorite dinosaurs from the films. And you’re the Park manager!
Not only can you craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits, and solve problems, but you can also go on expeditions to discover dinosaur DNA! Use vehicles and your team of NPCs to solve disasters and earn a high score! And if you think that sounds awesome, just wait until you see it in action:
Become the best Jurassic World Park manager and see how long you can keep the Park open! With 21 skins and more than 60 dinosaurs (including hybrids!), it’s bound to be a lot of fun.
To help you blend in with these incredible creatures, we’re also releasing a free Character Creator item: the rare Blue Hoodie! Gear up and check out the Jurassic World DLC on Minecraft Marketplace!
