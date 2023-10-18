Minecraft Snapshot 23w42a

Hey! Today we bring you the first of the features we've shown you during Minecraft Live last weekend: the Crafter!

Experimental Features

Crafter

The Crafter is a new block that enables the crafting of items and blocks via Redstone

The Crafter will eject one crafted item at a time when powered by a new Redstone signal / pulse (not a continuous signal)

Upon receiving this new signal, the Crafter will eject the recipe result from the front face

If the output result has multiple type of items all the result items will be ejected together

The Crafter can be oriented in any direction when placed

Crafter UI

The Crafter has a 3x3 interactable crafting grid

The Crafter’s crafting grid slots are toggleable, meaning that the player can change the behavior of a slot by clicking or pressing on a slot with an empty hand

A slot that is ‘toggled’ cannot hold any items, and therefore cannot have items placed into it by other blocks, such as Hoppers and Droppers

Unlike the Crafting Table, the Crafter displays a preview of the crafted item which will be crafted and ejected on the next Redstone pulse but cannot be manually taken out by the player

The Crafter UI is shared between all players interacting with the Crafter, meaning that multiple players can interact with the Crafter at the same time, similar to Chests and Hoppers

Crafter interaction with other blocks

The Comparator signal strength is 0-9, where each non-empty or toggled slot adds 1 strength

Hoppers can be used to both insert and pull out items from the Crafter

Droppers can be used to insert items into the Crafter

Moving items in from another block (ex: Hopper, Dropper) prioritizes filling items into slots following these rules: Prioritize the first empty slot (from left-to-right, top-to-bottom) If there are no empty slots then prioritize the smallest stack of the same item (pick the first if there are multiple) If there is a toggled slot it will be skipped. The item will then be moved into the container If the item cannot be moved, it will be ejected into the world



We want to hear your feedback on the Crafter, so please let us know what you think the over in our dedicated feedback thread.

Changes

Added an accessibility option that allows to hide the yellow splash texts in the main menu

Added a recovery screen for worlds with missing data (for example, if saving failed due to an unexpected shutdown)

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 21

The Resource Pack version is now 19

Minor changes to chat component serialization

Chat components

Serialization

The optional type field has a new allowed value: selector

field has a new allowed value: Components of type nbt now have source field with allowed values entity , block , storage

Data Pack Version 21

Introduced Jigsaw structure pool aliases, which can be used to rewire pool selection

Added field block_state to tnt entity to allow replacement of rendered block model

to entity to allow replacement of rendered block model Renamed field Fuse to fuse on tnt entity

to on entity Added playersNetherPortalDefaultDelay and playersNetherPortalCreativeDelay gamerules to control time (in ticks) that a player needs to stand in a Nether portal before changing dimensions

and gamerules to control time (in ticks) that a player needs to stand in a Nether portal before changing dimensions Added new gamerule projectilesCanBreakBlocks to control whether impact projectiles will destroy blocks that are destructible by them, i.e. Chorus Flowers, Pointed Dripstone and Decorated Pots

to control whether impact projectiles will destroy blocks that are destructible by them, i.e. Chorus Flowers, Pointed Dripstone and Decorated Pots Added white_smoke particle type

Jigsaw pool aliases

Added optional pool_aliases list to Jigsaw structures

list to Jigsaw structures Aliases represent the possibility to rewire Jigsaw pool connections by redirecting pool references on individual structure instances

Alias variants are represented in type and is one of: direct 1:1 mapping from an alias to a new pool alias pool to replace target pool to replace with random 1:n mapping where a pool from n is randomly selected for the structure instance alias pool to replace targets randomized list of candidate pools to replace alias with random_group groups each group is a randomized list of above alias types only one group is selected per structure instance this enables modelling selections such as "if pool X is replaced with X1, also replace pool Y with Y1"

and is one of:

Resource Pack Version 19

Added block model, item model and block state definitions for crafter

Added GUI container texture and sprites for crafter

Added white_smoke particle definition

Fixed bugs in Snapshot 23w34a

MC-189261 - Various Realms buttons and texts are incorrectly capitalized

MC-223774 - Firework Rockets can't be used to break Chorus Flowers

MC-232719 - The scroll bar within the singleplayer menu doesn't reset its position to the top of the list when searching for worlds

MC-234483 - Some strange pixels can be seen on the left side of world slot frames within several realms menus

MC-262888 - Clicking "I know what I'm doing!" on the world loading screen when loading a world in a new snapshot is way too loud

MC-264966 - "Signature is missing from Property textures" appears in the logs of some Minecraft worlds due to player heads

MC-265515 - The "You don't seem to have a Realm" element in the realms menu cannot be selected via the mouse cursor

MC-265517 - The "Buy a realm!" button is automatically selected when opening the "Add Realm" interface

MC-265551 - "No pending invites!" tooltip in Realms is now untranslatable

MC-265744 - Kick during login causes client error

MC-265745 - You can’t break decorated pots with fireworks launched from crossbow

MC-265751 - Decorated pot subtitles are inconsistent

MC-265758 - Decorated pots can be destroyed by projectiles in adventure mode

MC-265761 - Decorated pots are missing from the creative inventory's redstone blocks tab

MC-265767 - Commands don't show error messages in chat

MC-265773 - Functions executed as advancement rewards are executed at the top level

MC-265778 - "gamerule maxCommandChainLength 0" prevents subsequent command execution in the world

MC-265789 - Realms popup strings consist of inconsistent concluding punctuation

