Minecraft’s new version numbering system

In both Bedrock and Java, the version number will be based on the year – and it will be followed by the release number, and then the patch or hotfix number. You can see this in the example above, and you can also see how Java applies the “patch” number as a separate number, whereas Bedrock counts upwards from the release number itself.

There will be some small changes to how we name our snapshot versions on Java, too. Moving forwards, we’ll include the intended version in the names, so it’ll be easier than ever to see which snapshot contains features for which drop. E.g., the first snapshot for Mounts of Mayhem was 25w41a but would have been 25.4-snapshot-1 in this new system.

What does this mean for players?

This change in our version numbering won’t have a huge impact on our players. We are, however, hoping it’ll make it easier for our creator partners and modders to understand which of our version numbers represent a game drop, and which of them represent patches or bug fixes to our drops.

We also hope it’ll make it easier for our community to talk about our game drops before they have a name! Before we moved to game drops, our community could use the next version number to talk about what was to come. With this new system, we hope you’ll be able to do that again!

When it this happening?

We will be using this new version numbering system for all of our releases starting next year – and you will see it in previews for those versions starting this week!