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One big and one small Sulfur Cube standing inside a huge underground Sulfur Cave Biome with many Sulfur Spikes hanging from the ceiling.
News
Java Team
Written By
Java Team
Published
6/16/26

Minecraft Java Edition 26.2

Minecraft Java 26.2 Released

Chaos Cubed has landed in Minecraft Java Edition! Explore a striking cave biome filled with bubbling sulfur pools, build with sulfur and cinnabar, and discover the sulfur cube's curious appetite for blocks! From bouncing and sliding to explosive surprises, this unpredictable mob unlocks exciting new ways to build, compete, and survive. Play Chaos Cubed today in Minecraft!

Happy mining!

New Features

  • Added the Sulfur Cube mob
  • Added the Sulfur Caves biome
  • Added the Cinnabar and Sulfur block sets
  • Added the Sulfur Spike and Potent Sulfur block
  • Added a new Music Disc with the track "Bounce" by fingerspit
  • Added 5 new music tracks by fingerspit
  • Added the Friends List
  • Added new settings for Friends List in Online Options
  • Added experimental support for rendering the game through Vulkan
  • Added new option "Graphics API" in Video Settings
  • Added Swiss French, Chuvash, Gallo, Uzbek, and Võro language support to the game

Sulfur Cube

 

Steve is riding a Pig in a Boat leashed to a Blue Ice absorbed Sulfur Cube, holding a Diamond Spear.
Steve is riding a Pig in a Boat leashed to a Blue Ice absorbed Sulfur Cube, holding a Diamond Spear. Click here for a link to the full-size image.
  • Added the Sulfur Cube mob
  • Spawns in the new Sulfur Caves biome
  • When a Player interacts with it while holding a block:
    • The Sulfur Cube absorbs the block
    • Its AI is disabled
    • While a block is absorbed:
      • The Sulfur Cube becomes a physical object:
        • It does not take fall or Player damage
        • Players can punch and push it
      • It assumes one of the archetypes (listed below), changing its physical properties to match the absorbed block
      • The Player can interact with it using Shears:
        • This removes the absorbed block
        • The Sulfur Cube's AI is re-enabled
  • The Sulfur Cube will follow a Player holding a block it can absorb
  • The Sulfur Cube can look for nearby block items and move towards them to absorb them
  • When killed, the Sulfur Cube splits into two smaller Sulfur Cubes
  • Small Sulfur Cubes can be fed Slime Balls to grow into large Sulfur Cubes
  • A large Sulfur Cube can be picked up using an empty Bucket
  • Sulfur Cubes cannot enter Boats, but can ride Minecarts
  • Dispensers can:
    • Insert and swap blocks inside a Sulfur Cube
    • Use Shears to remove the held block
    • Spawn a Sulfur Cube from a Bucket of Sulfur Cube
  • Pufferfish are not scared by Sulfur Cubes

Sulfur Cube Archetypes

 

Noor and Sunny are playing football, using the birch absorbed Sulfur Cube as a ball in a stadium. Steve is goalkeeping.
Noor and Sunny are playing football, using the birch absorbed Sulfur Cube as a ball in a stadium. Steve is goalkeeping. Click here for a link to the full-size image.
  • Each archetype is characterized by the speed of the Sulfur Cube when hit, how bouncy it is when colliding with blocks and collidable entities, as well as its ground friction, air drag, and if it floats in liquids
  • There are the following archetypes:
    • Regular: medium speed, medium bounciness, medium ground friction, and low air drag
      • It is buoyant
      • Used when absorbing loose mineral and soil blocks
    • Bouncy: fast speed, high bounciness, medium ground friction, and low air drag
      • It is buoyant
      • Used when absorbing wooden blocks
    • Slow Bouncy: slow speed, high bounciness, medium friction, and medium air drag
      • Used when absorbing stone-like blocks
    • Slow Flat: slow speed, low bounciness, medium ground friction, and medium air drag
      • Used when absorbing metal blocks
    • Fast Flat: fast speed, low bounciness, medium ground friction, and low air drag
      • Used when absorbing organic blocks
    • Light: slow speed, high bounciness, medium ground friction, and high air drag
      • It is buoyant
      • Used when absorbing wool blocks
    • Fast Sliding: fast speed, no bounciness, low ground friction, and low air drag
      • Used when absorbing icy blocks
    • Slow Sliding: slow speed, no bounciness, low ground friction, and low air drag
      • Used when absorbing shroom blocks
  • There are also the following special archetypes:
    • High Resistance: very slow, low drag with low bounce with high friction
      • Used when absorbing Soul Sand and Soul Soil
    • Sticky: same properties as the Fast Flat archetype, but sticks with extremely high ground friction and no bounce to simulate stickiness
      • Used when absorbing a Honeycomb Block
    • Explosive: similar properties to the Regular archetype with a slightly higher air drag
      • Used when absorbing a TNT block
      • Absorbed TNT can be primed by Redstone, fire sources (including a Dispenser with a Flint and Steel), or nearby explosions
      • When primed by fire or Redstone, absorbed TNT uses a fuse time of 6 seconds
      • When primed by an explosion, absorbed TNT uses a randomized fuse time between 0.75 and 3 seconds
      • Sulfur Cubes with an absorbed, primed TNT block cannot be picked up with a Bucket
      • Absorbed, primed TNT blocks cannot be sheared out
      • On explosion, no small Sulfur Cubes are spawned
    • Hot: same properties as the Regular archetype, but damages entities on contact
      • Used when absorbing a Magma Block

Sulfur Caves Biome

  • Added Sulfur Caves biome
  • Generates naturally underground
  • The Sulfur Caves biome has bands of Sulfur and Cinnabar
  • Spawns the new Sulfur Cube mob as well as Cave Spiders
  • Generates with Sulfur Pools which contain Potent Sulfur

 

Four Minecart with Chests are being pulled from a Nether Portal in a Sulfur Cave Biome.
Four Minecart with Chests are being pulled from a Nether Portal in a Sulfur Cave Biome. Click here for a link to the full-size image.

Sulfur Spring

  • Is a new feature which generates naturally above the Sulfur Caves biome
  • Consists of Sulfur, Potent Sulfur, and Magma Blocks
  • Sulfur Springs come in 4 different size variants:
    • Small
    • Medium
    • Large
    • Extra Large

Cinnabar and Sulfur Block Sets

 

A cute chimney made of Polished Cinnabar blocks and Cinnabar Bricks in a Forest Biome.
A cute chimney made of Polished Cinnabar blocks and Cinnabar Bricks in a Forest Biome. Click here for a link to the full-size image.
  • Added Cinnabar and Sulfur stone block sets
  • Each of them has Polished and Bricks variants
  • Each variant has its Slabs, Stairs and Walls blocks
  • Added Chiseled Cinnabar and Chiseled Sulfur blocks

Potent Sulfur

  • Is a new block that generates naturally in Water Pools inside the Sulfur Caves biome
  • Produces bubbles which rise up to 4 Water source blocks above it
  • When placed underneath up to 4 Water source blocks, it generates a cloud of nausea-causing gas on the water surface
    • This cloud spreads across adjacent water with a maximum radius of 3 blocks
  • Can be crafted from 9 Sulfur blocks
  • When placed above a Magma Block or a Lava Block, and under 1-4 Water source blocks, it creates a geyser
  • With Magma underneath, the geyser will erupt at random intervals, shooting a plume of water particles upwards and applying an upward impulse to entities above it
  • With Lava underneath, the geyser eruption is continuous, but with slightly muted sounds compared to the eruption from a Magma Block
  • Geyser eruptions emit game events at the beginning and at the end of the eruption that can be detected by Sculk Sensors

Sulfur Spike

 

Efe standing next to a cozy Cinnabar house, looking up to a Glowstone absorbed Sulfur Cube.
Efe standing next to a cozy Cinnabar house, looking up to a Glowstone absorbed Sulfur Cube. Click here for a link to the full-size image.
  • Is a new block that generates naturally on Sulfur blocks inside the Sulfur Caves biome
  • Forms a stalactite if placed on the ceiling or a stalagmite if placed on the floor
  • Can be combined to form longer stalactites & stalagmites
  • Stalactites and stalagmites merge if the tips are next to each other, unless you sneak while placing
  • Sulfur Spike stalactites can grow when placed under a Sulfur block
  • Stalagmites will break if they're not attached to something below
  • Stalactites fall down if not attached to something above
  • Being hit by a falling stalactite hurts because they are sharp!
  • Stalagmites are not sharp and do not hurt more to land on
  • Thrown Tridents break Sulfur Spikes
  • Four Sulfur Spikes can be crafted into one Sulfur

Music and Sound

  • Added a new music disc:
    • "Bounce" by fingerspit
      • Has a chance of being found in Mineshaft Chest Minecarts that are located in a Sulfur Caves biome
      • Has a comparator output of 8 when played in a Jukebox
  • Added 5 new background music tracks by fingerspit:
    • "Shores"
    • "Memories"
    • "Nightly"
    • "Home"
    • "Ebb"
  • Added block sounds for Sulfur, Potent Sulfur, and Cinnabar
  • Added mob sounds for Sulfur Cube and small Sulfur Cube
  • Added sounds for when using a bucket on a Sulfur Cube
  • Added sounds for geyser eruptions

Advancements

  • Added new "Uh Oh" Husbandry advancement for having a Sulfur Cube absorb a TNT block

 

Steve pushing a Zombie in a minecart towards another minecart with TNT-absorbed Sulfur Cube on top of a mineshaft bridge with rails in a Sulfur Cave Biome.
Steve pushing a Zombie in a minecart towards another minecart with TNT-absorbed Sulfur Cube on top of a mineshaft bridge with rails in a Sulfur Cave Biome. Click here for a link to the full-size image.

Friends List

  • Added a Friends List, accessible from a new Friends button on the Title Screen and the Pause Menu
  • The Friends List can be opened with a new key bind (default: "O")
  • The Friends button shows a notification badge with the number of incoming friend requests, up to 5 (a "more" indicator is shown beyond that)
  • The Friends List is presented as an overlay with two tabs:
    • Friends: shows your current friends, lets you remove them, and lets you send a new friend request by Profile Name
    • Pending: shows incoming friend requests (which can be accepted or declined) and outgoing friend requests (which can be canceled)
  • The presence of your friends is shown under their name in the Friends List as one of the following:
    • "Offline"
    • "Online"
    • "Online (LAN)"
    • "Online (World)"
    • "Online (Realm)"
    • "Online (Server)"
  • Sending, accepting, declining, cancelling, and removing actions are confirmed in the UI and show a clear error message when the service is unreachable, rate limited, or the requested Profile Name does not exist
  • Friend changes that happen while the game is running are shown through toast notifications:
    • When a friend request is sent
    • When a friend request is received
    • When an outgoing friend request is accepted by the other player
  • Toasts show the other player's face when the skin is available
  • The Friends List checks for updates once per minute while the Friends List is open, or every 5 minutes otherwise
  • The first time the Friends button is shown on the Title Screen, a confirmation dialog is presented to opt in to the Friends List
  • The Friends List, friend request privacy, and the Microsoft account safety settings link are managed from the new "Friends List" section in Online Options
  • Players that have their chat settings set to "Friends Only" on their Xbox profile will only see chat messages from other players if they are friends

 

A new user interface for Friends List feature.
A new user interface for Friends List feature. Click here for a link to the full-size image.

Friends List Settings in Online Options

  • Added a setting to control the availability of the Friends List and its features in Online Options
  • Added an "In-Game Notification" toggle in Online Options to control whether Friends List toasts appear while in a world
  • Added an "Allow Requests" toggle in Online Options to control whether other players can send you friend requests
  • Added a "Visibility" option in Online Options screen to control how much activity is shared with friends (default: "All")
    • "Full": shares in-game activity
    • "Hidden": no activity shared, appearing as "Offline" to friends
    • "Limited": activity sharing limited to "Online" & "Offline"
  • Added an "Xbox Settings..." button in Online Options that opens the Microsoft account privacy and online safety settings

Vulkan Support

  • As previously announced, we intend to switch the game from OpenGL to Vulkan
  • Vulkan is not supported by older hardware or drivers - OpenGL will be used as a fallback on those cases
    • The current requirement is Vulkan 1.2 with dynamic rendering and push descriptors, but this requirement may increase or decrease over time
  • This is currently an experimental rendering backend, and may not be as performant or stable
  • Under Vulkan, we will prefer your dedicated graphics card over any integrated graphics, which is a change from OpenGL
  • You can see which backend is being used in your F3 debug overlay (in the system_specs section)
  • On macOS, we use MoltenVK to translate Vulkan to Metal

"Graphics API" Video Setting

  • This is a new option available in the "Video Settings"
  • There are three values: Default, Prefer Vulkan (Experimental) and Prefer OpenGL
  • "Default" may be changed at our discretion, and we recommend this for all users unless you experience issues and need to change
    • Currently, it is the same as "Prefer OpenGL"
  • "Prefer Vulkan (Experimental)" will attempt to render using Vulkan, but fall back to OpenGL if it doesn't work
    • Vulkan support is experimental for now, and using it might reduce performance or cause instability on some systems
  • "Prefer OpenGL" will attempt to render using OpenGL, but fall back to Vulkan if it doesn't work

Startup and Fallback Behavior

  • If the game crashes at startup with "Prefer Vulkan (Experimental)" set, the setting will automatically be changed to "Default"
  • When set to "Default", the game will still attempt to gather systems information about Vulkan at startup
  • If the game crashes at startup with "Default" set, the setting will automatically be changed to "Prefer OpenGL"
    • With "Prefer OpenGL" set, no interaction will be made with Vulkan in case that causes crashes

Changes

  • Tweaked various mobs hitbox, eye height, and rider positions
  • Hoglins are now considered hostile and do not spawn on Peaceful difficulty
  • Fixed baby Hoglin's and Zoglin's left ear texture so it's properly mirrored
  • Updated the Main Menu background panorama
  • When the game is overwhelmed with particles, instead of removing existing particles in flight, it will now randomly select for particles to render or not render to stay under the particle limit
    • This change is especially visible with a large number of new geyser eruptions
  • As the host of a world, changing the game mode with F3 + F4 or with commands changes the default game mode of the world
  • Upgrading certain worlds from before 26.1 can now be faster
  • Respawning (as a spectator) in a hardcore world no longer turns off the spectators_generate_chunks game rule
  • Removed Touchscreen Mode

Developer's Note: Touchscreen mode has been poorly implemented and not properly supported for a long time. We are removing this feature in this release. To provide your feedback on this topic, head over to the feedback site.

Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities

  • Beds are now slightly more bouncy to match Bedrock
  • When an entity bounces off of a block or other collidable entity, it emits a vibration of frequency 2

Developer's Note: We have tweaked how Beds and Slime Blocks restitute entity velocity after collisions. For instance, when air drag is removed via the entity attribute, Slime Blocks will now correctly bounce Mobs indefinitely. This may affect player perception of the bounciness of Beds and Slime Blocks.

Sounds

  • Updated sounds for Nautilus jets and Nautilus recovers
  • Updated hurt and death sounds for one of the Chicken's sound variants

UI

  • Added a Friends button to the Title Screen and the Pause Menu
  • The tooltip for the "Exclusive Fullscreen" video setting now mentions that Adaptive Sync (Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync) should work when it is enabled and will not work when it is disabled

World Options Screen

  • The host of a world now has access to the "Game Mode" and "Allow Commands" buttons in the World Options screen
    • These buttons are not available in Hardcore

Open to LAN Screen

  • The host of a world can now configure the "Game Mode" and "Allow Commands" values for other players in your world (separate from themselves)
    • These buttons are available under a "Settings for Other Players" header in the Open to LAN screen

 

A small Sulfur Cube rising on top of a geyser on a surface Sulfur Cave biome. Many others are happily bouncing on the water in the background.
A small Sulfur Cube rising on top of a geyser on a surface Sulfur Cave biome. Many others are happily bouncing on the water in the background. Click here for a link to the full-size image.

Technical Changes

  • The Data Pack version is now 107.1
  • The Resource Pack version is now 88.0
  • Profiling the game with Tracy (launching with --tracy) now includes GPU timings
  • Rendering now uses a reversed depth buffer, which helps with Z-fighting on most hardware
  • The fps F3 screen entry will now report which type of present mode is used (e.g. mailbox or fifo relaxed), as opposed to just vsync
  • The particle_render_stats now includes the counts of different particle groups (SQ for single quads, NR for no render, EG for elder guardians and IP for item pickup), as well as the total
  • A player's score will no longer be displayed in the player tab overlay if the player doesn't have the objective
  • Updates to telemetry

Server Properties

  • Added chat-spam-threshold-seconds and command-spam-threshold-seconds properties, separating the spam thresholds for chat vs commands
    • Both thresholds are set to 10 by default, which was the existing threshold for combined command+chat spam
    • These thresholds configure the mechanism that automatically kicks players for sending too many chat messages or commands
    • The value describes how many seconds worth of spamming a player must do to get kicked, where each message a player sends increases the counter by 1 second
    • The counter is decremented once per tick (equivalent to 1/20th of a second), and a player is kicked if their counter reaches the configured threshold
    • Either threshold can be set to 0 to disable kicks for the associated type of spam
    • Examples of message rates that would cause a kick, given the default threshold of 10:
      • Sending 11 messages in 1 second
      • Sending 14 messages in 2 seconds
      • Sending 21 messages in 10 seconds

Minecraft Server Management Protocol 3.0.0

  • The management server now starts before the Minecraft server starts
    • Most notably, this means the heartbeat will be sent while the world is loading and potentially upgrading
  • The rpc.discover and notification/server/status methods are now accessible before the dedicated server spins up
    • The server will return an error when other methods are called during this time

Telemetry

New Property in World Events

  • server_session_id a unique identifier for a multiplayer session, shared across all players in that session
    • A "session" is defined as a continuous period where at least one player was in the server
    • This property is required and not affected by the opt-in setting

New Required Events

  • graphics_capabilities
    • This is a new event that posts on startup, and informs us of the capabilities of the graphics device used to play the game
    • Added new property: backend_name
      • This will be Vulkan or OpenGL, and will help us understand which Graphics API players are using
    • Added new property: backend_failure_reason
      • This will be a list of short error codes, for example vulkan_device_version_too_low, which will help us identify any issues with our targeted Vulkan requirements
    • Added new property: backend_failure_message
      • This will be short and vague messages, such as Failed to find the GLFW platform surface extensions, which will help us narrow down issues if players are experiencing issues running with Vulkan
    • Added new property: backend_failure_missing_capabilities
      • This will be a list of missing capabilities from Vulkan, for example VULKAN_CORE_1_2, VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering, which will help us know which capabilities players would need in order to use Vulkan

Data Pack Version 107.1

Sulfur Cube Archetype Registry

Added data-driven minecraft:sulfur_cube_archetype registry. Elements are loaded from data/<namespace>/sulfur_cube_archetype/<path>.json.

Entry format: Object with fields:

  • items - item tag that contains all items that can be fed to Sulfur Cubes of this archetype
  • buoyant - boolean indicating if the Sulfur Cube of this archetype floats in liquids
  • explosion - an optional field, if present, the Sulfur Cube of this archetype will explode:
    • fuse - positive integer, the fuse time when ignited
    • power - non-negative integer, the explosion power
    • causes_fire - boolean, whether the explosion causes fire
  • contact_damage - an optional field, if present, the Sulfur Cube of this archetype will deal damage to entities when they come in contact with it
    • amount - non-negative float, amount of damage dealt
    • damage_type - damage type
    • attribute_to_source - boolean indicating if the damage is attributed to the Sulfur Cube
  • attribute_modifiers - a list of objects with fields:
    • attribute - entity attribute, the attribute to modify
    • id - namespaced ID, unique identifier for the modifier
    • amount - double, the amount to modify the attribute by
    • operation - string, how to modify the attribute, one of add_value, add_multiplied_base, and add_multiplied_total
  • knockback_modifiers - a field that contains various modifier fields for the Sulfur Cube's knockback magnitude and direction
    • horizontal_power - float that represents the horizontal power of the knockback
    • vertical_power - float that represents the vertical power of the knockback
  • sound_settings - a field that contains various sound settings for the Sulfur Cube
    • hit_sound - sound event that is played when the Sulfur Cube is hit while it has a block inside
    • push_sound - sound event that is played when the Sulfur Cube is pushed while it has a block inside
    • push_sound_impulse_threshold - float that specifies the smallest impulse required to trigger the push sound effect on the Sulfur Cube
    • push_sound_cooldown - float that specifies the cooldown in seconds for the push sound effect

Commands

  • When granting or revoking several advancements, the command output will now report how many advancements changed state across all players
  • When granting or revoking advancements or a criterion on several players, the command output will now report the number of players that any change applied to
  • Team color arguments (used in team modify [name] color and waypoint modify [name] color) now accept only lowercase names with underscores
    • e.g. only dark_purple is accepted and not darkpurple or DarkPurple
    • Values now match the color names in text components
  • The execute on owner command will now consider Vexes as owned by their Evoker

Added unpublish

  • Allows to unpublish the integrated server if there is one present

Attributes

Added minecraft:bounciness

  • Determines what portion of the velocity is restituted after the entity collides with blocks and collidable entities
  • When landing on bouncy blocks, like Beds and Slime Blocks, the higher bounciness (of the block or the entity) is applied
  • Accepts values between 0.0 and 1.0
  • Default value: 0.0 - no velocity is restituted
  • Maximum value: 1.0 - full velocity is restituted, collisions with blocks and collidable entities will have no effect on lowering the velocity

Added minecraft:friction_modifier

  • Determines how much ground friction is applied to the entity in regard to the block it is on
  • Accepts values between 0.0 and 2048.0
  • Default value: 1.0 - friction of blocks is not modified
  • Minimum value: 0.0 - friction of blocks is reduced to zero
  • Values higher than 1.0 increase the friction applied to the entity from the blocks it is on

Added minecraft:air_drag_modifier

  • Determines how much drag is applied to an entity while in the air
  • Accepts values between 0.0 and 2048.0
  • Default value: 1.0 - the entity uses existing drag when moving in the air
  • Minimum value: 0.0 - no drag is applied to the entity
  • Values higher than 1.0 increase the drag applied to the entity when moving through the air

Added minecraft:name_tag_distance

  • Controls how far away in blocks the name tag of an entity is visible
  • The name cannot be visible if the entity is not visible
  • Accepts values between 0.0 and 512.0
  • Default value: 64.0

Added minecraft:below_name_distance

  • Controls how far away in blocks the below_name scoreboard display is visible
  • The display cannot be visible if the entity is not visible
  • Accepts values between 0.0 and 512.0
  • Default value: 10.0

Changes to minecraft:knockback_resistance

  • The minimum value was changed from 0.0 to -2.0

Data Components

Added minecraft:sulfur_cube_content

  • Represents the item that is absorbed by the Sulfur Cube
  • Format: item that is absorbed by the Sulfur Cube
    • e.g. minecraft:sulfur_cube_content=green_wool

Entity Data

  • Removed the HurtByTimestamp tag from Living Entities, ticks_since_last_hurt_by_mob should be used instead

Block Entity Data

  • The minecraft:bed block entity has been removed

Damage Types

  • Added a new minecraft:sulfur_cube_hot damage type

Predicates

Entity Predicates

Entity predicate format has changed from a structure with multiple optional fields to one similar to data component maps.

For example: previously, effects was an optional field:

{
    "effects": {...}
}

In this version it has become a component-like sub-predicate entry:

{
    "minecraft:effects": {...}
}

The main functional changes are:

  • All keys in entity predicates are now namespaced IDs
    • Since namespaced IDs can be written without a namespace (defaulting to the minecraft namespace), existing field names are still valid
    • Exception: the field type has been renamed to minecraft:entity_type
  • Unrecognized sub-predicate components are now rejected (previously, unknown fields were ignored)

Existing type-specific sub-predicates have been renamed and moved to top-level.

  • minecraft:lightning to minecraft:type_specific/lightning
  • minecraft:fishing_hook to minecraft:type_specific/fishing_hook
  • minecraft:player to minecraft:type_specific/player
  • minecraft:raider to minecraft:type_specific/raider
  • minecraft:sheep to minecraft:type_specific/sheep
  • minecraft:slime to minecraft:type_specific/cube_mob as it now includes Sulfur Cubes in addition to Slimes and Magma Cubes

For example:

{
  "type_specific": {
    "type": "minecraft:player",
    "looking_at": {
      "type": "minecraft:ender_dragon"
    }
  }
}

becomes

{
  "minecraft:type_specific/player": {
    "looking_at": {
      "minecraft:type": "minecraft:ender_dragon"
    }
  }
}
Added minecraft:entity_tags entity sub-predicate

This predicate matches entity tags (i.e. ones set with the /tag command).

Fields:

  • any_of - optional list of strings, if present the matched entity must have at least one of the listed tags
  • all_of - optional list of strings, if present the matched entity must have all the listed tags
  • none_of - optional list of strings, if present the matched entity must have none of the listed tags

World Generation

  • Added matching_biomes world generation-type block predicate type which checks if the block position matches one of the specified biomes
    • Format: object with fields:
      • biomes - biome ID, list of biome IDs, or hash-prefixed biome tag: the biomes to match
  • tree feature configuration's below_trunk_provider block state provider no longer has a default value

Surface Rules

Changes to noise_threshold Condition
  • Added new is_3d field - boolean, true if the noise should be evaluated in 3D
    • If not specified, defaults to false

Dimension Types

  • The field infiniburn now also accepts an ID and a list of IDs in addition to a tag

Configured Features

Added minecraft:sequence Feature Type

Generates a list of Placed Features in order. If any feature in the list is not placed, the following features will also be skipped.

Format: object with fields:

  • features - list of Placed Features or hash-prefixed Placed Feature tag, the features to generate
Added minecraft:template Feature Type

Places one template randomly chosen from the given weighted list of namespaced IDs. By default, the template will be spawned randomly rotated, centered around the origin.

Format: object with fields:

  • templates - weighted list of structure template entries. Each structure template entry is composed of a namespaced ID and a list of rotations to randomly choose from
    • id - The template's namespaced ID
    • rotations - Optional list of rotations to choose from and apply to this template if it is picked
      • Allowed values: none, clockwise_90, 180, counterclockwise_90
      • If not specified, defaults to all allowed values
Added minecraft:weighted_random_selector Feature Type

Randomly selects one of the given features to generate based on their weights.

Format: object with fields:

  • features - list of Placed Features and their weights
Changes to minecraft:pointed_dripstone
  • Renamed Feature Type pointed_dripstone to speleothem
  • Added field base_block - block state, describes the block forming the base of the speleothem
  • Added field pointed_block - block state, describes the block creating the columns of the speleothem
  • Added field replaceable_blocks - block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on
  • Renamed field chance_of_taller_dripstone to chance_of_taller_generation
Changes to minecraft:dripstone_cluster
  • Renamed Feature Type dripstone_cluster to speleothem_cluster
  • Added field base_block - block state, describes the block forming the base of the speleothem
  • Added field pointed_block - block state, describes the block creating the columns of the speleothem
  • Added field replaceable_blocks - block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on
  • Renamed field dripstone_block_layer_thickness to speleothem_block_layer_thickness
  • Renamed field chance_of_dripstone_column_at_max_distance_from_center to chance_of_speleothem_at_max_distance_from_center
  • Renamed field max_distance_from_edge_affecting_chance_of_dripstone_column to max_distance_from_edge_affecting_chance_of_speleothem
Changes to minecraft:large_dripstone
  • Added field replaceable_blocks - block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on
  • The maximum allowed value for column_radius has been reduced from 19 to 16 to prevent features from reaching beyond neighboring chunks
  • Wind offset is now clamped to ensure the full dripstone (radius + wind) stays within neighboring chunk bounds
Changes to minecraft:lake
  • Added field can_place_feature - block predicate, describes which blocks this feature can be placed on
  • Added field can_replace_with_air_or_fluid - block predicate, describes which blocks this feature can replace with air or the provided fluid block
  • Added field can_replace_with_barrier - block predicate, describes which blocks this feature can replace with the provided barrier block
Changes to minecraft:geode
  • The fields cannot_replace and invalid_blocks in the blocks section of the feature configuration now also accept an ID and a list of IDs in addition to a tag
Changes to minecraft:root_system
  • The field root_replaceable in the feature configuration now also accepts an ID or a list of IDs in addition to a tag
  • New field level_test_distance indicating how far away from the origin the root system will check the existing terrain
  • New field max_level_deviation indicating how far the ground level can deviate from the original ground level at these test positions
Changes to minecraft:vegetation_patch
  • The field replaceable in the feature configuration now also accepts an ID and a list of IDs in addition to a tag
Changes to minecraft:waterlogged_vegetation_patch
  • The field replaceable in the feature configuration now also accepts an ID and a list of IDs in addition to a tag
Changes to minecraft:multiface_growth
  • Field block is now mandatory (defaulted to minecraft:grow_lichen)

Structure Processors

Changes to minecraft:block_rot
  • Now evaluates the block state produced by previous block processors in the chain, instead of always using the original block defined in the structure
    • The first processor in the chain still always evaluates against the original structure-defined block
minecraft:protected_blocks
  • The field value now also accepts an ID or a list of IDs in addition to a tag

Density Functions

Added minecraft:interval_select

Selects between a number of Density Functions based on an input Density Function and a set of threshold values.

Format: object with fields:

  • input - Density Function, the value to be compared with any given thresholds
  • thresholds - non-empty list of floats, the threshold values to compare input with
    • If input < thresholds[i], the result of functions[i] will be selected
    • If the input is greater than the last threshold value, the last function will be selected
    • Must be one fewer element in thresholds than in functions
  • functions - list of at least 2 Density Functions, the resulting functions to be selected from
    • Must be one more element in functions than in thresholds
Removed minecraft:weird_scaled_sampler
  • This Density Function has been removed, with its functionality replaced by interval_select
  • When rarity_value_mapper was type_1, equivalent to:
    • interval_select with thresholds -0.75, -0.5, 0.5, 0.75
    • Selected functions follow: abs(rarity * noise(x/rarity, y/rarity, z/rarity))
      • Corresponding rarity values: 0.5, 0.75, 1.0, 2.0, 3.0
  • When rarity_value_mapper was type_2, equivalent to:
    • interval_select with thresholds -0.5, 0.0, 0.5
    • Selected functions follow: abs(rarity * noise(x/rarity, y/rarity, z/rarity))
      • Corresponding rarity values: 0.75, 1.0, 1.5, 2.0

Tags

Block Tags

  • Added #suppresses_bounce - all blocks that suppress the bounciness of entities when colliding with them
  • Added #causes_periodic_geyser_eruptions - all blocks that cause periodic eruptions of Potent Sulfur blocks
  • Added #causes_continuous_geyser_eruptions - all blocks that cause continuous eruptions of Potent Sulfur blocks
  • Added #glazed_terracotta and #concrete collection tags
  • Renamed #concrete_powder collection tag to #concrete_powders
  • Added #shears_extreme_breaking_speed for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 15
  • Added #shears_major_breaking_speed for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 5
  • Added #shears_minor_breaking_speed for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 2
  • Added #speleothems for blocks which are speleothems like Pointed Dripstone and Sulfur Spike
  • Added the following tags for blocks which some mobs are immune to. These have an effect on dismounting and valid surroundings of spawn placements for some mobs, but do not have an effect on pathfinding
    • #fox_immune_to
    • #polar_bear_immune_to
    • #snow_golem_immune_to
    • #stray_immune_to
    • #wither_immune_to
    • #wither_skeleton_immune_to
    • #default_immune_to - this tag is intentionally left empty

Item Tags

  • Added #glazed_terracotta, #concrete, and #concrete_powders collection tags
  • Added #sulfur_cube_food - all items that can be fed to a small Sulfur Cube
  • Added #sulfur_cube_swallowable - all items that can be placed inside a large Sulfur Cube
  • Added the following tags for items that can be placed inside a Sulfur Cube to determine its archetype:
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/regular
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/bouncy
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/slow_flat
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/fast_flat
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/light
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/fast_sliding
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/slow_sliding
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/high_resistance
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/sticky
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/hot
    • #sulfur_cube_archetype/slow_bouncy

Damage Type Tags

  • Added minecraft:sulfur_cube_with_block_immune_to - all damage types that Sulfur Cubes are immune to when having a block absorbed

Entity Tags

  • Added #not_affected_by_geysers - entities that are not affected by the upward impulse applied by geyser eruptions

Game Events

Added minecraft:bounce

  • Emitted when an entity collides with a block or a collidable entity with non-zero bounciness
  • Has a vibration frequency of 2

Particles

Added minecraft:sulfur_cube_goo

  • This particle is showing on a Sulfur Cube mob when hopping around
  • Has no fields

Added minecraft:geyser_base

  • Spawns as a cloud on the base of an erupting Potent Sulfur block
  • Format: object with fields:
    • water_blocks - positive integer, scales the particle size and its burst impulse
    • burst_impulse_base - float, scales the initial burst impulse

Added minecraft:geyser_poof

  • Spawns as a cloud on the base of an erupting Potent Sulfur block
  • Format: object with fields:
    • water_blocks - positive integer, scales the particle size and its burst impulse
    • burst_impulse_base - float, scales the initial burst impulse

Added minecraft:geyser_plume

  • Spawns as an upwards stream above an erupting Potent Sulfur block
  • Format: object with fields:
    • water_blocks - positive integer, scales the particle size and its burst impulse

Added minecraft:geyser

  • An emitter particle that spawns the geyser_base, geyser_poof, and geyser_plume particles above an erupting Potent Sulfur block
  • Format: object with fields:
    • water_blocks - positive integer, scales the particle size and its burst impulse

Game Test Environments

Added minecraft:difficulty

  • Sets the difficulty of the game test environment
  • Format: object with fields:
    • difficulty - the difficulty ID to set, one of peaceful, easy, normal, hard

World Presets

  • Added a new minecraft:flat_all_dimensions world preset
    • This preset does not show up by default in the Create New World screen

 

Steve swimming inside an underground Sulfur Cave filled with water avoiding big Sulfur Spikes with a Glow Squid accompanying him.
Steve swimming inside an underground Sulfur Cave filled with water avoiding big Sulfur Spikes with a Glow Squid accompanying him. Click here for a link to the full-size image.

Resource Pack Version 88.0

  • Beds, Signs, and Hanging Signs now use block models instead of built-in entity models
    • The text on Signs and Hanging Signs cannot be configured yet
  • The minecraft:beds atlas has been removed
  • The minecraft:signs atlas has been removed

Block Sprites

  • Added new Block textures:
    • block/chiseled_cinnabar.png
    • block/chiseled_sulfur.png
    • block/cinnabar.png
    • block/cinnabar_bricks.png
    • block/polished_cinnabar.png
    • block/polished_sulfur.png
    • block/potent_sulfur.png
    • block/sulfur.png
    • block/sulfur_bricks.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_down_base.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_down_frustum.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_down_middle.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_down_tip.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_down_tip_merge.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_up_base.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_up_frustum.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_up_middle.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_up_tip.png
    • block/sulfur_spike_up_tip_merge.png
  • Beds now use block models and textures, replacing <color> with the respective bed's color's name
    • block/bed_down.png
    • block/bed_head_north.png
    • block/<color>_bed_foot_east.png
    • block/<color>_bed_foot_south.png
    • block/<color>_bed_foot_up.png
    • block/<color>_bed_foot_west.png
    • block/<color>_bed_head_east.png
    • block/<color>_bed_head_up.png
    • block/<color>_bed_head_west.png
  • Signs and Hanging Signs now use block models and textures, replacing <wood_type> with the sign's wood type (e.g. mangrove)
    • block/<wood_type>_sign.png
    • block/<wood_type>_hanging_sign.png
  • The process of upgrading your pack's Bed, Sign, and Hanging Sign textures can be assisted by using this automated Slicer tool
  • Renamed block/quartz_pillar.png and block/purpur_pillar.png to append _side as a suffix

Item Sprites

  • Added new Item sprites:
    • item/sulfur_cube_bucket.png
    • item/sulfur_spike.png
    • item/music_disc_bounce.png

UI Sprites

  • Added new textures for the Sign edit screen background, replacing <wood_type> with the sign's wood type (e.g. mangrove):
    • gui/sign/<wood_type>.png
  • Added new UI sprites:
    • gui/sprites/friends/accept.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/accept_highlighted.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/cancel.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/friends.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/illustrations_00.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/list_separator_top.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/loading.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/reject.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/reject_highlighted.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/remove.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/background.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/button.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/button_disabled.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/button_highlighted.png
    • gui/sprites/friends/toast_background.png
    • gui/sprites/pause_menu/player_reporting.png
    • gui/sprites/pause_menu/bug.png
    • gui/sprites/pause_menu/social_interactions.png

Entity Textures

  • Added new Entity textures:
    • entity/sulfur_cube/sulfur_cube_outer.png
    • entity/sulfur_cube/sulfur_cube_inner.png
    • entity/sulfur_cube/sulfur_cube_outer_small.png
    • entity/sulfur_cube/sulfur_cube_inner_small.png

Sounds

  • Added sounds for the Sulfur Block:
    • block.sulfur.break
    • block.sulfur.hit
    • block.sulfur.place
    • block.sulfur.step
    • block.sulfur.fall
  • Added sounds for the Potent Sulfur Block:
    • block.potent_sulfur.break
    • block.potent_sulfur.hit
    • block.potent_sulfur.place
    • block.potent_sulfur.step
    • block.potent_sulfur.fall
    • block.potent_sulfur.noxious_gas
  • Added sounds for the Cinnabar Block:
    • block.cinnabar.break
    • block.cinnabar.hit
    • block.cinnabar.place
    • block.cinnabar.step
    • block.cinnabar.fall
  • Added sounds for the Sulfur Cube:
    • entity.sulfur_cube.jump
    • entity.sulfur_cube.squish
    • entity.sulfur_cube.hurt
    • entity.sulfur_cube.death
    • entity.sulfur_cube.absorb
    • entity.sulfur_cube.eject
    • entity.sulfur_cube.bounce
    • entity.sulfur_cube.regular.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.regular.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.bouncy.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.bouncy.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.slow_flat.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.slow_flat.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.fast_flat.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.fast_flat.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.light.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.light.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.fast_sliding.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.fast_sliding.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.slow_sliding.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.slow_sliding.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.high_resistance.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.high_resistance.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.sticky.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.sticky.push
    • entity.sulfur_cube.hot.hit
    • entity.sulfur_cube.hot.push
  • Added sounds for the small Sulfur Cube:
    • entity.small_sulfur_cube.jump
    • entity.small_sulfur_cube.squish
    • entity.small_sulfur_cube.hurt
    • entity.small_sulfur_cube.death
  • Added sounds for geyser eruptions:
    • block.potent_sulfur.geyser_eruption
    • block.potent_sulfur.geyser_eruption_active
    • block.potent_sulfur.geyser_continuous_eruption
    • block.potent_sulfur.geyser_continuous_eruption_active
  • Added biome music for Sulfur Caves:
    • music.overworld.sulfur_caves

Particles

  • Added new Particle textures:
    • particle/noxious_gas_01.png
    • particle/noxious_gas_02.png
    • particle/noxious_gas_03.png
    • particle/noxious_gas_04.png
    • particle/noxious_gas_05.png
    • particle/noxious_gas_06.png
    • particle/noxious_gas_07.png
    • particle/noxious_gas_08.png
    • particle/geyser_base_01.png
    • particle/geyser_base_02.png
    • particle/geyser_base_03.png
    • particle/geyser_base_04.png
    • particle/geyser_base_05.png
    • particle/geyser_base_06.png
    • particle/geyser_base_07.png
    • particle/geyser_base_08.png
    • particle/geyser_plume_01.png
    • particle/geyser_plume_02.png
    • particle/geyser_plume_03.png
    • particle/geyser_plume_04.png
    • particle/geyser_plume_05.png
    • particle/geyser_plume_06.png
    • particle/geyser_plume_07.png
    • particle/geyser_plume_08.png
    • particle/geyser_poof_01.png
    • particle/geyser_poof_02.png
    • particle/geyser_poof_03.png
    • particle/geyser_poof_04.png
    • particle/geyser_poof_05.png
    • particle/geyser_poof_06.png
    • particle/geyser_poof_07.png
    • particle/geyser_poof_08.png

Item Models

  • The following special model types have been removed:
    • minecraft:bed
    • minecraft:standing_sign
    • minecraft:hanging_sign

Shaders & Post-process Effects

  • The core/rendertype_text, core/rendertype_text_see_through, core/rendertype_text_intensity, core/rendertype_text_intensity_see_through, core/rendertype_text_background, and core/rendertype_text_background_see_through shaders have been replaced by core/text and core/text_background
    • Variants are now controlled by shader defines: IS_GUI, IS_SEE_THROUGH, and IS_GRAYSCALE

Fixed bugs in 26.2

  • MC-1788 - Ocelots do not spawn naturally on Peaceful difficulty in jungles and bamboo jungles
  • MC-123068 - The number of advancements said to be revoked from the player is incorrect
  • MC-134349 - Making a zoomed-out version of a map fails when using the "Pick Block" key
  • MC-174630 - The secondary beacon effect remains when switching the primary effect
  • MC-186131 - Piglins and hoglins cannot spawn naturally on Peaceful difficulty
  • MC-190728 - The side and bottom surfaces of waterlogged blocks z-fight when looking at them from a distance
  • MC-223248 - Spore blossom particles gradually disappear/lessen until the world is reloaded
  • MC-229057 - Picking up an axolotl with a lead attached destroys the lead
  • MC-236770 - The "Ambient" and "Axolotl" mob caps both display as "A" in the debug overlay
  • MC-248758 - Logged error: Detected setBlock in a far chunk
  • MC-252814 - The clamp density function takes a direct input and doesn't allow a reference
  • MC-268008 - Players' sneaking state can sometimes desync
  • MC-269520 - The game freezes when using /locate in a world without structures enabled
  • MC-269786 - "ID" is not capitalized in some strings
  • MC-271008 - Unused pixels in bed textures
  • MC-276733 - Bed items produce wool particles, but bed blocks produce planks particles
  • MC-277395 - The options.screenEffectScale.tooltip string displayed when holding your mouse cursor over the "Distortion Effects" slider is improperly capitalized
  • MC-277396 - Strings referencing nether portals are inconsistently capitalized
  • MC-277487 - The game softlocks when attempting to create a new world if the saves folder is not writable
  • MC-279122 - Some strings that contain the abbreviation "id" are improperly capitalized
  • MC-279125 - Some "/locate" strings are missing articles before the word "reasonable"
  • MC-279126 - The mco.configure.world.restore.download.question.line1 string incorrectly spells the word "singleplayer" as "single player"
  • MC-279137 - The options.directionalAudio.on.tooltip string is missing a hyphen between the words "HRTF" and "compatible"
  • MC-279138 - The command.failed string is missing a conjunction
  • MC-279154 - The advancements.story.enter_the_nether.description string is missing a serial comma
  • MC-279156 - The titles within some player reporting and punishment menus are improperly capitalized
  • MC-279158 - The "I know what I'm doing!" button is improperly capitalized
  • MC-279182 - Strings used to describe water and lava conversion game rules are missing commas
  • MC-279183 - The options.allowServerListing.tooltip string is missing a comma
  • MC-279184 - The datapackFailure.title string is missing an article and always pluralizes the word "pack"
  • MC-279186 - The build.tooHigh string is missing an article before the word "Height"
  • MC-279189 - The mco.configure.world.leave.question.line1 string is missing a comma
  • MC-296343 - Using the mouse wheel to switch between cast fishing rods briefly displays the uncast texture in first-person
  • MC-297491 - Glyphs from TTF files are no longer rendered correctly on glow signs
  • MC-301325 - Menu music starts for a brief moment during the creation of a new world
  • MC-301761 - Elements within the Realms “Players” tab all move down slightly when the “Invited” element is selected using the TAB key
  • MC-302144 - Players respawn inside the bottom bedrock layers when the world spawn point is set in the Nether
  • MC-302268 - Running multiple commands quickly kicks the player for spamming in multiplayer
  • MC-302488 - Strings that contain the term "Safe Mode" are inconsistently capitalized
  • MC-302496 - Glowing dragon fireballs no longer show the glowing outline
  • MC-302554 - Glowing falling blocks no longer show the glowing outline
  • MC-302628 - Dolphins don't dismount minecarts when passing over activator rails
  • MC-303401 - Using the "Pick Block" key on maps with map_post_processing from a cartography table in Creative mode causes the game to crash
  • MC-304113 - Underwater fog is not applied correctly at low render distances
  • MC-304862 - Activating a dispenser with a hostile mob spawn egg in Peaceful difficulty consumes the egg and plays a sound
  • MC-304873 - The options.textureFiltering.rgss.tooltip string is missing a hyphen between the words "shader" and "based"
  • MC-304874 - The options.textureFiltering.anisotropic.tooltip string is missing a hyphen between the words "hardware" and "based"
  • MC-305182 - Textures far away from the player sometimes have black spots (with certain resource packs)
  • MC-305239 - Growing world borders reset to their starting size upon reopening the world
  • MC-305467 - The ender dragon's death animation effects render in front of worn armor
  • MC-305475 - Tripwire above the player's head gets triggered twice when jumping
  • MC-306064 - Mobs can be forced to look like they're dying while they aren't by using commands
  • MC-306399 - The Spectator mode "Teleport to Player" action only updates the list of valid targets after the Spectator mode menu is hidden
  • MC-306401 - Shulkers' name tags display inside them when they're open
  • MC-306460 - The game window is one pixel too tall in fullscreen mode
  • MC-306622 - The height of chicken jockeys is slightly off
  • MC-306673 - The color of sleeping baby snow foxes' eyes is inconsistent with their adult variant
  • MC-306685 - The riding position on baby hoglins is too low
  • MC-306726 - Transparent blocks flicker as the camera is moved
  • MC-306738 - Blocks sometimes remain visible after breaking
  • MC-306750 - The texture of snifflets contains unused pixels
  • MC-306840 - Dolphins still drown themselves when no players are nearby
  • MC-306890 - Campfires cause bees to work much more slowly
  • MC-306903 - Cubic Bézier easing functions sometimes produce wrong values
  • MC-306946 - The block light transition from level 1 to 0 under the night sky is not smooth when Smooth Lighting is enabled
  • MC-306962 - The "Take Screenshot" key bind doesn't work when set to a mouse button
  • MC-306972 - Wardens repeatedly roar in place when detecting ghasts
  • MC-307002 - Using /kill on one of the end crystals used to respawn the ender dragon no longer aborts the respawn sequence
  • MC-307008 - Severe framerate drops since 26.1
  • MC-307012 - When a scoreboard objective is set to the below_name display mode, all named entities with no score display it with a score of 0
  • MC-307043 - Applying a freeze effect while damaging a mob causes an incorrect value for ticks_since_last_hurt_by_mob
  • MC-307054 - Bone meal can no longer be applied to sweet berry bushes with a block above them
  • MC-307125 - Target selectors with duplicate team arguments are parsed inconsistently depending on argument order
  • MC-307144 - The game reads world generation data from data packs or world_gen_settings.dat inconsistently, preventing updating large biome sources
  • MC-307159 - Using bone meal from the main hand simultaneously places a block held in the off hand
  • MC-307418 - The game crashes when trying to upgrade a legacy world
  • MC-307690 - The error message produced by /difficulty doesn't use the difficulty's translated name
  • MC-307877 - Bone meal cannot be used on dry grass with a block directly above it

Get the Release

To install the Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and click play! Make sure your Launcher is set to the "Latest Release” option.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

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