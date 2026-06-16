Minecraft Java Edition 26.2

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 107.1

The Resource Pack version is now 88.0

Profiling the game with Tracy (launching with --tracy ) now includes GPU timings

) now includes GPU timings Rendering now uses a reversed depth buffer, which helps with Z-fighting on most hardware

The fps F3 screen entry will now report which type of present mode is used (e.g. mailbox or fifo relaxed ), as opposed to just vsync

F3 screen entry will now report which type of present mode is used (e.g. or ), as opposed to just The particle_render_stats now includes the counts of different particle groups ( SQ for single quads , NR for no render , EG for elder guardians and IP for item pickup ), as well as the total

now includes the counts of different particle groups ( for , for , for and for ), as well as the total A player's score will no longer be displayed in the player tab overlay if the player doesn't have the objective

Updates to telemetry

Server Properties

Added chat-spam-threshold-seconds and command-spam-threshold-seconds properties, separating the spam thresholds for chat vs commands Both thresholds are set to 10 by default, which was the existing threshold for combined command+chat spam These thresholds configure the mechanism that automatically kicks players for sending too many chat messages or commands The value describes how many seconds worth of spamming a player must do to get kicked, where each message a player sends increases the counter by 1 second The counter is decremented once per tick (equivalent to 1/20th of a second), and a player is kicked if their counter reaches the configured threshold Either threshold can be set to 0 to disable kicks for the associated type of spam Examples of message rates that would cause a kick, given the default threshold of 10: Sending 11 messages in 1 second Sending 14 messages in 2 seconds Sending 21 messages in 10 seconds

and properties, separating the spam thresholds for chat vs commands

Minecraft Server Management Protocol 3.0.0

The management server now starts before the Minecraft server starts Most notably, this means the heartbeat will be sent while the world is loading and potentially upgrading

The rpc.discover and notification/server/status methods are now accessible before the dedicated server spins up The server will return an error when other methods are called during this time

and methods are now accessible before the dedicated server spins up

Telemetry

New Property in World Events

server_session_id a unique identifier for a multiplayer session, shared across all players in that session A "session" is defined as a continuous period where at least one player was in the server This property is required and not affected by the opt-in setting

a unique identifier for a multiplayer session, shared across all players in that session

New Required Events

graphics_capabilities This is a new event that posts on startup, and informs us of the capabilities of the graphics device used to play the game Added new property: backend_name This will be Vulkan or OpenGL , and will help us understand which Graphics API players are using Added new property: backend_failure_reason This will be a list of short error codes, for example vulkan_device_version_too_low , which will help us identify any issues with our targeted Vulkan requirements Added new property: backend_failure_message This will be short and vague messages, such as Failed to find the GLFW platform surface extensions , which will help us narrow down issues if players are experiencing issues running with Vulkan Added new property: backend_failure_missing_capabilities This will be a list of missing capabilities from Vulkan, for example VULKAN_CORE_1_2, VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering , which will help us know which capabilities players would need in order to use Vulkan



Data Pack Version 107.1

Sulfur Cube Archetype Registry

Added data-driven minecraft:sulfur_cube_archetype registry. Elements are loaded from data/<namespace>/sulfur_cube_archetype/<path>.json.

Entry format: Object with fields:

items - item tag that contains all items that can be fed to Sulfur Cubes of this archetype

- item tag that contains all items that can be fed to Sulfur Cubes of this archetype buoyant - boolean indicating if the Sulfur Cube of this archetype floats in liquids

- boolean indicating if the Sulfur Cube of this archetype floats in liquids explosion - an optional field, if present, the Sulfur Cube of this archetype will explode: fuse - positive integer, the fuse time when ignited power - non-negative integer, the explosion power causes_fire - boolean, whether the explosion causes fire

- an optional field, if present, the Sulfur Cube of this archetype will explode: contact_damage - an optional field, if present, the Sulfur Cube of this archetype will deal damage to entities when they come in contact with it amount - non-negative float, amount of damage dealt damage_type - damage type attribute_to_source - boolean indicating if the damage is attributed to the Sulfur Cube

- an optional field, if present, the Sulfur Cube of this archetype will deal damage to entities when they come in contact with it attribute_modifiers - a list of objects with fields: attribute - entity attribute, the attribute to modify id - namespaced ID, unique identifier for the modifier amount - double, the amount to modify the attribute by operation - string, how to modify the attribute, one of add_value , add_multiplied_base , and add_multiplied_total

- a list of objects with fields: knockback_modifiers - a field that contains various modifier fields for the Sulfur Cube's knockback magnitude and direction horizontal_power - float that represents the horizontal power of the knockback vertical_power - float that represents the vertical power of the knockback

- a field that contains various modifier fields for the Sulfur Cube's knockback magnitude and direction sound_settings - a field that contains various sound settings for the Sulfur Cube hit_sound - sound event that is played when the Sulfur Cube is hit while it has a block inside push_sound - sound event that is played when the Sulfur Cube is pushed while it has a block inside push_sound_impulse_threshold - float that specifies the smallest impulse required to trigger the push sound effect on the Sulfur Cube push_sound_cooldown - float that specifies the cooldown in seconds for the push sound effect

- a field that contains various sound settings for the Sulfur Cube

Commands

When granting or revoking several advancements, the command output will now report how many advancements changed state across all players

When granting or revoking advancements or a criterion on several players, the command output will now report the number of players that any change applied to

Team color arguments (used in team modify [name] color and waypoint modify [name] color ) now accept only lowercase names with underscores e.g. only dark_purple is accepted and not darkpurple or DarkPurple Values now match the color names in text components

and ) now accept only lowercase names with underscores The execute on owner command will now consider Vexes as owned by their Evoker

Added unpublish

Allows to unpublish the integrated server if there is one present

Attributes

Added minecraft:bounciness

Determines what portion of the velocity is restituted after the entity collides with blocks and collidable entities

When landing on bouncy blocks, like Beds and Slime Blocks, the higher bounciness (of the block or the entity) is applied

Accepts values between 0.0 and 1.0

and Default value: 0.0 - no velocity is restituted

- no velocity is restituted Maximum value: 1.0 - full velocity is restituted, collisions with blocks and collidable entities will have no effect on lowering the velocity

Added minecraft:friction_modifier

Determines how much ground friction is applied to the entity in regard to the block it is on

Accepts values between 0.0 and 2048.0

and Default value: 1.0 - friction of blocks is not modified

- friction of blocks is not modified Minimum value: 0.0 - friction of blocks is reduced to zero

- friction of blocks is reduced to zero Values higher than 1.0 increase the friction applied to the entity from the blocks it is on

Added minecraft:air_drag_modifier

Determines how much drag is applied to an entity while in the air

Accepts values between 0.0 and 2048.0

and Default value: 1.0 - the entity uses existing drag when moving in the air

- the entity uses existing drag when moving in the air Minimum value: 0.0 - no drag is applied to the entity

- no drag is applied to the entity Values higher than 1.0 increase the drag applied to the entity when moving through the air

Added minecraft:name_tag_distance

Controls how far away in blocks the name tag of an entity is visible

The name cannot be visible if the entity is not visible

Accepts values between 0.0 and 512.0

and Default value: 64.0

Added minecraft:below_name_distance

Controls how far away in blocks the below_name scoreboard display is visible

scoreboard display is visible The display cannot be visible if the entity is not visible

Accepts values between 0.0 and 512.0

and Default value: 10.0

Changes to minecraft:knockback_resistance

The minimum value was changed from 0.0 to -2.0

Data Components

Added minecraft:sulfur_cube_content

Represents the item that is absorbed by the Sulfur Cube

Format: item that is absorbed by the Sulfur Cube e.g. minecraft:sulfur_cube_content=green_wool



Entity Data

Removed the HurtByTimestamp tag from Living Entities, ticks_since_last_hurt_by_mob should be used instead

Block Entity Data

The minecraft:bed block entity has been removed

Damage Types

Added a new minecraft:sulfur_cube_hot damage type

Predicates

Entity Predicates

Entity predicate format has changed from a structure with multiple optional fields to one similar to data component maps.

For example: previously, effects was an optional field:

{ "effects": {...} }

In this version it has become a component-like sub-predicate entry:

{ "minecraft:effects": {...} }

The main functional changes are:

All keys in entity predicates are now namespaced IDs Since namespaced IDs can be written without a namespace (defaulting to the minecraft namespace), existing field names are still valid Exception: the field type has been renamed to minecraft:entity_type

Unrecognized sub-predicate components are now rejected (previously, unknown fields were ignored)

Existing type-specific sub-predicates have been renamed and moved to top-level.

minecraft:lightning to minecraft:type_specific/lightning

to minecraft:fishing_hook to minecraft:type_specific/fishing_hook

to minecraft:player to minecraft:type_specific/player

to minecraft:raider to minecraft:type_specific/raider

to minecraft:sheep to minecraft:type_specific/sheep

to minecraft:slime to minecraft:type_specific/cube_mob as it now includes Sulfur Cubes in addition to Slimes and Magma Cubes

For example:

{ "type_specific": { "type": "minecraft:player", "looking_at": { "type": "minecraft:ender_dragon" } } }

becomes

{ "minecraft:type_specific/player": { "looking_at": { "minecraft:type": "minecraft:ender_dragon" } } }

Added minecraft:entity_tags entity sub-predicate

This predicate matches entity tags (i.e. ones set with the /tag command).

Fields:

any_of - optional list of strings, if present the matched entity must have at least one of the listed tags

- optional list of strings, if present the matched entity must have at least one of the listed tags all_of - optional list of strings, if present the matched entity must have all the listed tags

- optional list of strings, if present the matched entity must have all the listed tags none_of - optional list of strings, if present the matched entity must have none of the listed tags

World Generation

Added matching_biomes world generation-type block predicate type which checks if the block position matches one of the specified biomes Format: object with fields: biomes - biome ID, list of biome IDs, or hash-prefixed biome tag: the biomes to match

world generation-type block predicate type which checks if the block position matches one of the specified biomes tree feature configuration's below_trunk_provider block state provider no longer has a default value

Surface Rules

Changes to noise_threshold Condition

Added new is_3d field - boolean, true if the noise should be evaluated in 3D If not specified, defaults to false

field - boolean, true if the noise should be evaluated in 3D

Dimension Types

The field infiniburn now also accepts an ID and a list of IDs in addition to a tag

Configured Features

Added minecraft:sequence Feature Type

Generates a list of Placed Features in order. If any feature in the list is not placed, the following features will also be skipped.

Format: object with fields:

features - list of Placed Features or hash-prefixed Placed Feature tag, the features to generate

Added minecraft:template Feature Type

Places one template randomly chosen from the given weighted list of namespaced IDs. By default, the template will be spawned randomly rotated, centered around the origin.

Format: object with fields:

templates - weighted list of structure template entries. Each structure template entry is composed of a namespaced ID and a list of rotations to randomly choose from id - The template's namespaced ID rotations - Optional list of rotations to choose from and apply to this template if it is picked Allowed values: none , clockwise_90 , 180 , counterclockwise_90 If not specified, defaults to all allowed values

- weighted list of structure template entries. Each structure template entry is composed of a namespaced ID and a list of rotations to randomly choose from

Added minecraft:weighted_random_selector Feature Type

Randomly selects one of the given features to generate based on their weights.

Format: object with fields:

features - list of Placed Features and their weights

Changes to minecraft:pointed_dripstone

Renamed Feature Type pointed_dripstone to speleothem

to Added field base_block - block state, describes the block forming the base of the speleothem

- block state, describes the block forming the base of the speleothem Added field pointed_block - block state, describes the block creating the columns of the speleothem

- block state, describes the block creating the columns of the speleothem Added field replaceable_blocks - block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on

- block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on Renamed field chance_of_taller_dripstone to chance_of_taller_generation

Changes to minecraft:dripstone_cluster

Renamed Feature Type dripstone_cluster to speleothem_cluster

to Added field base_block - block state, describes the block forming the base of the speleothem

- block state, describes the block forming the base of the speleothem Added field pointed_block - block state, describes the block creating the columns of the speleothem

- block state, describes the block creating the columns of the speleothem Added field replaceable_blocks - block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on

- block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on Renamed field dripstone_block_layer_thickness to speleothem_block_layer_thickness

to Renamed field chance_of_dripstone_column_at_max_distance_from_center to chance_of_speleothem_at_max_distance_from_center

to Renamed field max_distance_from_edge_affecting_chance_of_dripstone_column to max_distance_from_edge_affecting_chance_of_speleothem

Changes to minecraft:large_dripstone

Added field replaceable_blocks - block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on

- block ID, list of block IDs, or hash-prefixed block tag describing which blocks this feature can generate on The maximum allowed value for column_radius has been reduced from 19 to 16 to prevent features from reaching beyond neighboring chunks

has been reduced from 19 to 16 to prevent features from reaching beyond neighboring chunks Wind offset is now clamped to ensure the full dripstone (radius + wind) stays within neighboring chunk bounds

Changes to minecraft:lake

Added field can_place_feature - block predicate, describes which blocks this feature can be placed on

- block predicate, describes which blocks this feature can be placed on Added field can_replace_with_air_or_fluid - block predicate, describes which blocks this feature can replace with air or the provided fluid block

- block predicate, describes which blocks this feature can replace with air or the provided block Added field can_replace_with_barrier - block predicate, describes which blocks this feature can replace with the provided barrier block

Changes to minecraft:geode

The fields cannot_replace and invalid_blocks in the blocks section of the feature configuration now also accept an ID and a list of IDs in addition to a tag

Changes to minecraft:root_system

The field root_replaceable in the feature configuration now also accepts an ID or a list of IDs in addition to a tag

in the feature configuration now also accepts an ID or a list of IDs in addition to a tag New field level_test_distance indicating how far away from the origin the root system will check the existing terrain

indicating how far away from the origin the root system will check the existing terrain New field max_level_deviation indicating how far the ground level can deviate from the original ground level at these test positions

Changes to minecraft:vegetation_patch

The field replaceable in the feature configuration now also accepts an ID and a list of IDs in addition to a tag

Changes to minecraft:waterlogged_vegetation_patch

The field replaceable in the feature configuration now also accepts an ID and a list of IDs in addition to a tag

Changes to minecraft:multiface_growth

Field block is now mandatory (defaulted to minecraft:grow_lichen )

Structure Processors

Changes to minecraft:block_rot

Now evaluates the block state produced by previous block processors in the chain, instead of always using the original block defined in the structure The first processor in the chain still always evaluates against the original structure-defined block



minecraft:protected_blocks

The field value now also accepts an ID or a list of IDs in addition to a tag

Density Functions

Added minecraft:interval_select

Selects between a number of Density Functions based on an input Density Function and a set of threshold values.

Format: object with fields:

input - Density Function, the value to be compared with any given thresholds

- Density Function, the value to be compared with any given thresholds - non-empty list of floats, the threshold values to compare input with If input < thresholds[i] , the result of functions[i] will be selected If the input is greater than the last threshold value, the last function will be selected Must be one fewer element in thresholds than in functions

- non-empty list of floats, the threshold values to compare with functions - list of at least 2 Density Functions, the resulting functions to be selected from Must be one more element in functions than in thresholds

- list of at least 2 Density Functions, the resulting functions to be selected from

Removed minecraft:weird_scaled_sampler

This Density Function has been removed, with its functionality replaced by interval_select

When rarity_value_mapper was type_1 , equivalent to: interval_select with thresholds -0.75, -0.5, 0.5, 0.75 Selected functions follow: abs(rarity * noise(x/rarity, y/rarity, z/rarity)) Corresponding rarity values: 0.5, 0.75, 1.0, 2.0, 3.0

was , equivalent to: When rarity_value_mapper was type_2 , equivalent to: interval_select with thresholds -0.5, 0.0, 0.5 Selected functions follow: abs(rarity * noise(x/rarity, y/rarity, z/rarity)) Corresponding rarity values: 0.75, 1.0, 1.5, 2.0

was , equivalent to:

Tags

Block Tags

Added #suppresses_bounce - all blocks that suppress the bounciness of entities when colliding with them

- all blocks that suppress the bounciness of entities when colliding with them Added #causes_periodic_geyser_eruptions - all blocks that cause periodic eruptions of Potent Sulfur blocks

- all blocks that cause periodic eruptions of Potent Sulfur blocks Added #causes_continuous_geyser_eruptions - all blocks that cause continuous eruptions of Potent Sulfur blocks

- all blocks that cause continuous eruptions of Potent Sulfur blocks Added #glazed_terracotta and #concrete collection tags

and collection tags Renamed #concrete_powder collection tag to #concrete_powders

collection tag to Added #shears_extreme_breaking_speed for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 15

for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 15 Added #shears_major_breaking_speed for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 5

for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 5 Added #shears_minor_breaking_speed for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 2

for blocks that can be broken with shears with speed 2 Added #speleothems for blocks which are speleothems like Pointed Dripstone and Sulfur Spike

for blocks which are speleothems like Pointed Dripstone and Sulfur Spike Added the following tags for blocks which some mobs are immune to. These have an effect on dismounting and valid surroundings of spawn placements for some mobs, but do not have an effect on pathfinding #fox_immune_to #polar_bear_immune_to #snow_golem_immune_to #stray_immune_to #wither_immune_to #wither_skeleton_immune_to #default_immune_to - this tag is intentionally left empty



Item Tags

Added #glazed_terracotta , #concrete , and #concrete_powders collection tags

, , and collection tags Added #sulfur_cube_food - all items that can be fed to a small Sulfur Cube

- all items that can be fed to a small Sulfur Cube Added #sulfur_cube_swallowable - all items that can be placed inside a large Sulfur Cube

- all items that can be placed inside a large Sulfur Cube Added the following tags for items that can be placed inside a Sulfur Cube to determine its archetype: #sulfur_cube_archetype/regular #sulfur_cube_archetype/bouncy #sulfur_cube_archetype/slow_flat #sulfur_cube_archetype/fast_flat #sulfur_cube_archetype/light #sulfur_cube_archetype/fast_sliding #sulfur_cube_archetype/slow_sliding #sulfur_cube_archetype/high_resistance #sulfur_cube_archetype/sticky #sulfur_cube_archetype/hot #sulfur_cube_archetype/slow_bouncy



Damage Type Tags

Added minecraft:sulfur_cube_with_block_immune_to - all damage types that Sulfur Cubes are immune to when having a block absorbed

Entity Tags

Added #not_affected_by_geysers - entities that are not affected by the upward impulse applied by geyser eruptions

Game Events

Added minecraft:bounce

Emitted when an entity collides with a block or a collidable entity with non-zero bounciness

Has a vibration frequency of 2

Particles

Added minecraft:sulfur_cube_goo

This particle is showing on a Sulfur Cube mob when hopping around

Has no fields

Added minecraft:geyser_base

Spawns as a cloud on the base of an erupting Potent Sulfur block

Format: object with fields: water_blocks - positive integer, scales the particle size and its burst impulse burst_impulse_base - float, scales the initial burst impulse



Added minecraft:geyser_poof

Spawns as a cloud on the base of an erupting Potent Sulfur block

Format: object with fields: water_blocks - positive integer, scales the particle size and its burst impulse burst_impulse_base - float, scales the initial burst impulse



Added minecraft:geyser_plume

Spawns as an upwards stream above an erupting Potent Sulfur block

Format: object with fields: water_blocks - positive integer, scales the particle size and its burst impulse



Added minecraft:geyser

An emitter particle that spawns the geyser_base , geyser_poof , and geyser_plume particles above an erupting Potent Sulfur block

, , and particles above an erupting Potent Sulfur block Format: object with fields: water_blocks - positive integer, scales the particle size and its burst impulse



Game Test Environments

Added minecraft:difficulty

Sets the difficulty of the game test environment

Format: object with fields: difficulty - the difficulty ID to set, one of peaceful , easy , normal , hard



World Presets