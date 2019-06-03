Over the years, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference has showcased plenty of creativity and innovative new technology. But has it ever played host to muddy pigs, chickens raining from the sky, or a very tiny Lydia Winters? The answer, of course, is a resounding “muddy-what-now?”, which is why we’re so excited about this year’s WWDC!

So what exactly happened today? We gave you the first-ever look at Minecraft Earth in action! This brand new mobile game, bringing the world of Minecraft into our own universe through the almost-magic of augmented reality, was announced on May 17. Since then, speculation about how it actually works has been running wild in the community. How can you interact with your builds? Will the game feature the fan-favourite, coarse dirt block? And if my real-life out-of-control dog runs right into my beautiful new Minecraft house, will it collapse?