Minecraft Earth Mobs in the Park

Like a catchy summer pop song or that nasty rumour that I wear odd socks to work, Minecraft Earth is spreading all around the world and cannot be stopped! It’s our new AR mobile game that’s now in early access in loads of lovely countries (click here for a frequently updated list).

The United States gets Minecraft Earth in early access today, and to celebrate the rapidly growing global availability of our mobile slice of awesome reality, we’re bringing some of its new mobs to the real world – literally!

Minecraft Earth contains new mobs you won’t find in the Minecraft you already know and love. But you might find them just a few blocks away, depending where you live, because we’re setting up near-life-sized Minecraft Earth pop-up statues in New York City, London, and Sydney. These statues are your chance to not only meet the Muddy Pig, the Moobloom and the Jolly Llama (new mob alert!) in person – you can also acquire the Jolly Llama in-game while you do. Say hi from me!

