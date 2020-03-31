Minecraft Dungeons launching May 26

Pre-order now!

If you’re like me and want to secure at least ten copies without having to beg Executive Producer David Nisshagen and Game Director Måns Olson for them, Minecraft Dungeons will be available for pre-order on select platforms. If you’re on Xbox Game Pass you can also be ready to play on day one by pre-installing the game on console or PC – starting today.

To learn more about how you can pre-order your game, visit Minecraftdungeons.net.

FAQ

Some of you might ask “What is Minecraft Dungeons?” I could in return ask if you’ve been living under a block, but I’d much rather explain it to you: Minecraft Dungeons is our new action-adventure, dungeon crawler-style game in which up to four players fight together to defeat the evil Arch-Illager and his relentless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs – one action-packed level at a time. Not only can you do so in the good company of your friends, you also have all forms of weapons, artifacts, and enchantments at your disposal. And if you still have questions, then let our handy FAQ answer all the whens, hows, and whys!

Is Minecraft Dungeons a Minecraft game?

Minecraft Dungeons is a brand new, standalone game set within the Minecraft universe, with most of its blocky charm and challenges. You might not be able to place blocks or build a house made of cobblestone, but you’re still very much an adventurer exploring the Overworld.

Are there character classes in Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons has no classes. In true Minecraft spirit, it’s all up to the player to build their own playstyle and identity with the items they equip. You are what you wear!

Will Minecraft Dungeons be available with Xbox Game Pass?

The Standard Edition of Minecraft Dungeons will be included in your Xbox Game Pass membership, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members having access on both console and Windows PC. Xbox Game Pass members can also save up to 10% on related Minecraft Dungeons DLC and add-ons!

Does Minecraft Dungeons have multiplayer, and if so, how does it work?

Just grab your controller and jump right in! Minecraft Dungeons supports up to four players in both local couch co-op and online co-op modes. However, we do not provide you with an actual couch!

Will Minecraft Dungeons support cross-platform multiplayer?

At launch, you´ll be able to play online multiplayer with friends on the same platform. We’re working to bring cross-platform multiplayer across Xbox One, Windows 10, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the near future through a free update after the game’s release.

Is there matchmaking for online multiplayer?

No. Minecraft Dungeons is designed to be played together with your friends – either in a comfy couch or in a comfy online session.

Do the missions change from one game to the next?

Yes! Each mission in Minecraft Dungeons is a mix of procedural content and carefully crafted elements that tie into the mission's objectives and narrative. In other words, while parts of the mission stay the same, the paths, mobs and treasure you find will be different every time you play it.

Is there DLC?

Yes, there will be! With Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition, you’ll get access to two upcoming DLC packs for free. We’ll share more information about these soon.

Why can’t I pre-order Minecraft Dungeons on all platforms?

Minecraft Dungeons will be available on all platforms at launch, but is not available for pre-order on every platform. In the meantime, keep an eye on the official Minecraft Dungeons channels for the latest updates.