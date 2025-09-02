略過並前往主要內容

    2025/9/2

    Copper mining challenge completed

    How to claim your Copper Collector reward

    Four days and 50 million blocks of copper ore to mine? No problem! At least if you ask you and the rest of the Minecraft community, because we have officially hit the goal of our copper-powered community challenge*. 

    This means two things: First, you now have plenty of copper ore to craft the upcoming features of the Copper Age drop. Second, you are also the proud owner of the Copper Collector in Bedrock Edition

    How to claim your reward 

    To add the Copper Collector to your Minecraft wardrobe, simply follow these steps: 

    1. Start Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.  
    2. Select Dressing Room.  
    3. Select Character Creator from the menu. 
    4. Find the Copper Collector and click to claim it.

    And there you have it! Wear this shiny new headpiece with all that copper pride, you’ve sure yearned, eh I mean earned it.  

     

    *The Copper Collector challenge ran between 8 am PDT / 17:00 CEST on August 29 to 10 am PDT/19:00 CET on September 2, 2025. 

