기본 콘텐츠로 건너뛰기

추천 검색

    화제의 발견
    스티브와 알렉스가 한낮에 푸른 언덕 위에 서 있고 배경에 여러 몹과 캐릭터들이 있음
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 캐릭터들이 마켓플레이스의 여러 새로운 콘텐츠를 살펴보는 모습
    스킨 & DLC
    스티브, 알렉스 그리고 다른 여러 캐릭터가 어두운 방에 서 있습니다.
    Java 스킨 & 망토 변경
    스티브, 알렉스, 여러 캐릭터와 동물들이 네더 차원문 밖으로 달려 나오고 있고 그 아래에 다음 텍스트가 있음. Minecraft Realms
    Minecraft Realms
    A player wearing the copper chest shaped Copper Collector character creator item on their head. Next to it, text reads "Challenge complete! Redeem your Copper Collector item in the Bedrock Dressing room."
    News
    Linn Viberg
    작성자
    Linn Viberg
    발행됨
    25. 9. 2.

    Copper mining challenge completed

    How to claim your Copper Collector reward

    Four days and 50 million blocks of copper ore to mine? No problem! At least if you ask you and the rest of the Minecraft community, because we have officially hit the goal of our copper-powered community challenge*. 

    This means two things: First, you now have plenty of copper ore to craft the upcoming features of the Copper Age drop. Second, you are also the proud owner of the Copper Collector in Bedrock Edition

    How to claim your reward 

    To add the Copper Collector to your Minecraft wardrobe, simply follow these steps: 

    1. Start Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.  
    2. Select Dressing Room.  
    3. Select Character Creator from the menu. 
    4. Find the Copper Collector and click to claim it.

    And there you have it! Wear this shiny new headpiece with all that copper pride, you’ve sure yearned, eh I mean earned it.  

     

    *The Copper Collector challenge ran between 8 am PDT / 17:00 CEST on August 29 to 10 am PDT/19:00 CET on September 2, 2025. 

    이 이야기 공유하기

    Newest News

    Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!