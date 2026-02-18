Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 9

A snapshot on a Wednesday, how very nostalgic! We're releasing 26.1 Snapshot 9 today to address two issues introduced in yesterday's snapshot - in particular, a crash that would occur when any entity traveled outside of the vertical boundaries of the world. (That's a total edge-case, right?)
This snapshot also addresses noisy kittens, elevated shadows, and the pre-edit display showing incorrectly when using IME to input text in-game.
The sky is no longer the limit! Happy exploring!
Fixed bugs in 26.1 Snapshot 9
- MC-305579 - Kittens repeatedly meow when snuggled up in bed
- MC-306456 - The game crashes when an entity is outside the world height limits
- MC-306479 - Entity shadows are elevated when a below_name scoreboard objective is active
