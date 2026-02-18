Accéder au contenu principal
Acheter
Efe can be seen soaring through the sky above frozen peaks with the help of an elytra and firework rockets to propel themselves.
Java Team
Écrit par
Java Team
Publié
18/02/2026

Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 9

A Minecraft Java Snapshot

A snapshot on a Wednesday, how very nostalgic! We're releasing 26.1 Snapshot 9 today to address two issues introduced in yesterday's snapshot - in particular, a crash that would occur when any entity traveled outside of the vertical boundaries of the world. (That's a total edge-case, right?)

This snapshot also addresses noisy kittens, elevated shadows, and the pre-edit display showing incorrectly when using IME to input text in-game.

The sky is no longer the limit! Happy exploring!

Fixed bugs in 26.1 Snapshot 9

  • MC-305579 - Kittens repeatedly meow when snuggled up in bed
  • MC-306456 - The game crashes when an entity is outside the world height limits
  • MC-306479 - Entity shadows are elevated when a below_name scoreboard objective is active

Get the Snapshot

Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?

 

Partager cette publication

Newest News

Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!