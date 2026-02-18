Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 9

A snapshot on a Wednesday, how very nostalgic! We're releasing 26.1 Snapshot 9 today to address two issues introduced in yesterday's snapshot - in particular, a crash that would occur when any entity traveled outside of the vertical boundaries of the world. (That's a total edge-case, right?)

This snapshot also addresses noisy kittens, elevated shadows, and the pre-edit display showing incorrectly when using IME to input text in-game.

The sky is no longer the limit! Happy exploring!

Fixed bugs in 26.1 Snapshot 9

MC-305579 - Kittens repeatedly meow when snuggled up in bed

MC-306456 - The game crashes when an entity is outside the world height limits

MC-306479 - Entity shadows are elevated when a below_name scoreboard objective is active

Get the Snapshot

Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?