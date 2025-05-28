Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-Release 1

Hey! This is the first pre-release of 1.21.6. From now on, you will mostly see us fixing bugs and the release schedule might include more than one pre-release per week. We are on the finish line for the second drop of the year!

Changes

The Dried Ghast Block now emits a vibration frequency of 11 when its block state changes

Shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets now emits a vibration frequency of 6, along with the Unequip frequency of 4

The Ambient Dried Ghast sounds are now adjusted under the Blocks sound option instead of the Ambient/Environment option

A player riding a Happy Ghast can no longer completely fly through a Happy Ghast ridden by another player

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 79

The Resource Pack version is now 63

Data Pack Version 79

Dialogs can now configure if they pause the game and if they close after an action is taken

Every dialog can now have inputs and can submit information The definition of actions has been changed to accommodate that The dedicated input dialog types have been removed, since they are redundant now The order of elements is: Body Inputs Actions

The minecraft:custom click event has been expanded to carry full a NBT tag

click event has been expanded to carry full a NBT tag A new keybind called "Quick Actions" has been added to allow accessing content-configured dialogs

Quick Actions Keybind

A new keybind has been addded that allows users to access a set of dialogs

Default key: G

This feature is configured by minecraft:quick_actions dialog tag If this tag is empty, the keybind does nothing If this tag has a single element, the keybind will open this dialog If this tag has multiple elements, the keybind will lead to minecraft:quick_actions dialog which (by default) lets user select one of the tag elements If this dialog is removed, the keybind does nothing

dialog tag This option is intended to be used in custom content and by servers, so this tag is empty by default

Common Dialog fields

New fields:

pause - if the dialog screen should pause the game in single-player mode, default: true

- if the dialog screen should pause the game in single-player mode, default: after_action - an additional operation performed on the dialog after click or submit actions, default: close close - closes the dialog and returns to the previous non-dialog screen (if any) none - does nothing, i.e. keeps the current dialog screen open only available if pause is false to avoid locking the game in single-player mode wait_for_response - replace the current dialog with a "Waiting for Response" screen this option is intended to prevent users from sending multiple actions on slow connections servers are expected to eventually replace this screen with a new dialog to avoid accidental locking, a "Back" button will become active after 5 seconds clicking this button will continue as if the dialog was closed (i.e. the game returns to the previous non-dialog screen, if any) The "Waiting for Response" screen will unpause the game in single-player mode to avoid locking the game

- an additional operation performed on the dialog after click or submit actions, default:

Dialog Types

Changed minecraft:multi_action , minecraft:server_links , minecraft:dialog_list

Replaced field on_cancel with exit_action , holding an optional action If exit_action is present, a button for it will appear in footer, otherwise the footer is not present exit_action is also used for the Escape action

with , holding an optional action

Removed minecraft:simple_input_form

Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:notice

Removed minecraft:multi_action_input_form

Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:multi_action (without any specified exit_action )

Input Control Types

To accomodate the new minecraft:custom click event, all inputs will now return either a string or an NBT tag, depending on context

minecraft:text

Output values: As template substitution: contents without modification As tag: a string tag with contents without modification



minecraft:boolean

Output values: As template substitution: on_true when checked, on_false when unchecked As tag: 1b when checked, 0b when unchecked



minecraft:number_range

Output values: As template substitution: text representation of current value Whole numbers will be sent without decimal point As tag: a float tag with current value



Dialog Body Types

Hover and click events on text components within bodies now work as expected

Click events are handled by the dialog screen like any other action - that means it will also run the after_action

Actions

The format of actions has been changed due to the merging of plain and input dialogs

After every action the dialog will always evaluate the contents of the after_action field (see above)

Fields:

Kept fields: label , tooltip , width

, , New field: action (replaces on_click and on_submit ) - an action to perform when button is clicked, optional object with fields: type - value from minecraft:dialog_action_type registry <type-specific> - see below, depends on type

(replaces and ) - an action to perform when button is clicked, optional object with fields:

Static Dialog Action Types

All existing click_event actions (except for open_file) are included as dialog action types.

Uses same format as click_event on text components (but with action replaced with type) For example, when using show_dialog, entry for action button will look like:

{ "label": "some label", "action": { "type": "show_dialog", "dialog": "some:id" } }

minecraft:dynamic/run_command Action Type

This action will build a run_command event using a provided macro template

event using a provided macro template The macro will be expanded with string values from all inputs For example, if the macro template is some_command $(some_input) , the string value from the input with key of some_input will be used for the template expansion Inputs not used in macro will be ignored, while macro parameters not matching any inputs will be replaced with an empty string



Fields:

template - a string with a macro template to be interpreted as a command

minecraft:dynamic/custom Action Type

This method will build a minecraft:custom event using all input values

event using all input values All input contents will be sent together inside a compound tag, with tag value of each input put under id from key field of that input

field of that input Additional static fields can be added to payload

Fields:

additions - fields to be added to payload, optional compound tag

- fields to be added to payload, optional compound tag id - namespaced ID

Resource Pack version 63

Added oversized_in_gui item model field

item model field Introduced new player head special model type

Item Models

Item model definitions now have a boolean field oversized_in_gui which is false by default If true , the item model will be allowed to be bigger than its item slot If false , the item model will be clipped to the item slot size when being rendered in gui This ability of items being rendered outside their slots should not be considered officially supported, it was temporarily restored as an exception since many servers are relying on it At some point in the future we hope to replace it with an officially supported way of achieving similar functionality

which is by default Introduced new item model minecraft:player_head to handle player profile texture loading and rendering

to handle player profile texture loading and rendering Removed support for minecraft:profile from minecraft:head

minecraft:player_head special model type

Renders a player head

Uses profile from the minecraft:profile component to load a texture. Renders a default texture until the profile texture is fully loaded

component to load a texture. Renders a default texture until the profile texture is fully loaded No fields

minecraft:head special model type

No longer supports profile from minecraft:profile component to load a player texture

component to load a player texture Renders a default player texture when kind is player and no texture override is supplied

is and no texture override is supplied Fields remain unchanged

Fixed bugs in 1.21.6 Pre-Release 1

MC-94800 - URL shown in open URL dialog is not shortened

MC-140819 - Lectern model extends past inventory slot

MC-200092 - /setworldspawn seems to ignore the 'angle' parameter

MC-272825 - Custom filled maps from 23w31a and earlier do not upgrade properly in later versions

MC-280276 - Some item models can still clip into the block below when hovering on the ground

MC-296420 - '/datapack create' can create directories with illegal names

MC-296431 - Clipping item sprites to stay in slot makes it impossible to hide the slot for resource packs

MC-296458 - Player heads in the inventory don't show the right skin

MC-297275 - Players can desync from their mounts when jumping on a happy ghast

MC-297550 - Happy ghasts don’t remain stationary correctly when players dismount them while other players are still controlling them

MC-297807 - Clicking "Save and Quit to Title" in the dialog warning menu takes you to the server list even if the world is singleplayer or locally-hosted LAN

MC-297817 - Newly placed paintings sometimes appear at a different position

MC-297848 - The menu background is not shown for a short amount of time when leaving a world from a dialog

MC-297868 - Items in the armor.body and saddle slots are not kept when dying while the game rule keepInventory is set to true

MC-297893 - prevent_equipment_drop enchantment effect does not work with armor.body and saddle slots

MC-297894 - /clear command does not clear armor.body and saddle slots

MC-297897 - Players can fall through happy ghasts

MC-297899 - FPS drops due to clouds

MC-297906 - Running a command with a large output whilst on a dedicated server causes a kick and no logged output

MC-297915 - The name plates of entities with an empty custom name are now rendered incorrectly

MC-298071 - All naturally spawned zombie villagers are professionless since 25w16a

MC-298101 - Sniffers now show the digging animation instead of the walking animation

MC-298116 - The warning text in the confirm link screen is no longer visible

MC-298117 - All buttons at the bottom of the Realms screen are clickable when no realm is selected

MC-298139 - Items bigger than the size of a slot incorrectly bleed over onto other items

MC-298146 - GUI items disappear at high screen resolutions

Get the Pre-Release

Pre-Releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Pre-Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?