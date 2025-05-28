Pular para o conteúdo principal

    News
    Java Team
    Escrito por
    Java Team
    Publicado
    28/05/2025

    Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-Release 1

    A Minecraft Java Pre-Release

    Hey! This is the first pre-release of 1.21.6. From now on, you will mostly see us fixing bugs and the release schedule might include more than one pre-release per week. We are on the finish line for the second drop of the year!

    Changes

    • The Dried Ghast Block now emits a vibration frequency of 11 when its block state changes
    • Shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets now emits a vibration frequency of 6, along with the Unequip frequency of 4
    • The Ambient Dried Ghast sounds are now adjusted under the Blocks sound option instead of the Ambient/Environment option
    • A player riding a Happy Ghast can no longer completely fly through a Happy Ghast ridden by another player

    Technical Changes

    • The Data Pack version is now 79
    • The Resource Pack version is now 63

    Data Pack Version 79

    • Dialogs can now configure if they pause the game and if they close after an action is taken
    • Every dialog can now have inputs and can submit information
      • The definition of actions has been changed to accommodate that
      • The dedicated input dialog types have been removed, since they are redundant now
      • The order of elements is:
        • Body
        • Inputs
        • Actions
    • The minecraft:custom click event has been expanded to carry full a NBT tag
    • A new keybind called "Quick Actions" has been added to allow accessing content-configured dialogs

    Quick Actions Keybind

    • A new keybind has been addded that allows users to access a set of dialogs
    • Default key: G
    • This feature is configured by minecraft:quick_actions dialog tag
      • If this tag is empty, the keybind does nothing
      • If this tag has a single element, the keybind will open this dialog
      • If this tag has multiple elements, the keybind will lead to minecraft:quick_actions dialog which (by default) lets user select one of the tag elements
        • If this dialog is removed, the keybind does nothing
    • This option is intended to be used in custom content and by servers, so this tag is empty by default

    Common Dialog fields

    New fields:

    • pause - if the dialog screen should pause the game in single-player mode, default: true
    • after_action - an additional operation performed on the dialog after click or submit actions, default: close
      • close - closes the dialog and returns to the previous non-dialog screen (if any)
      • none - does nothing, i.e. keeps the current dialog screen open
        • only available if pause is false to avoid locking the game in single-player mode
      • wait_for_response - replace the current dialog with a "Waiting for Response" screen
        • this option is intended to prevent users from sending multiple actions on slow connections
          • servers are expected to eventually replace this screen with a new dialog
        • to avoid accidental locking, a "Back" button will become active after 5 seconds
          • clicking this button will continue as if the dialog was closed (i.e. the game returns to the previous non-dialog screen, if any)
        • The "Waiting for Response" screen will unpause the game in single-player mode to avoid locking the game

    Dialog Types

    Changed minecraft:multi_action, minecraft:server_links, minecraft:dialog_list

    • Replaced field on_cancel with exit_action, holding an optional action
      • If exit_action is present, a button for it will appear in footer, otherwise the footer is not present
      • exit_action is also used for the Escape action

    Removed minecraft:simple_input_form

    • Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:notice

    Removed minecraft:multi_action_input_form

    • Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:multi_action (without any specified exit_action)

    Input Control Types

    • To accomodate the new minecraft:custom click event, all inputs will now return either a string or an NBT tag, depending on context

    minecraft:text

    • Output values:
      • As template substitution: contents without modification
      • As tag: a string tag with contents without modification

    minecraft:boolean

    • Output values:
      • As template substitution: on_true when checked, on_false when unchecked
      • As tag: 1b when checked, 0b when unchecked

    minecraft:number_range

    • Output values:
      • As template substitution: text representation of current value
        • Whole numbers will be sent without decimal point
      • As tag: a float tag with current value

    Dialog Body Types

    Hover and click events on text components within bodies now work as expected

    • Click events are handled by the dialog screen like any other action - that means it will also run the after_action

    Actions

    • The format of actions has been changed due to the merging of plain and input dialogs
    • After every action the dialog will always evaluate the contents of the after_action field (see above)

    Fields:

    • Kept fields: label, tooltip, width
    • New field: action (replaces on_click and on_submit) - an action to perform when button is clicked, optional object with fields:
      • type - value from minecraft:dialog_action_type registry
      • <type-specific> - see below, depends on type
    Static Dialog Action Types

    All existing click_event actions (except for open_file) are included as dialog action types.

    Uses same format as click_event on text components (but with action replaced with type) For example, when using show_dialog, entry for action button will look like:

    {
    "label": "some label",
    "action": {
        "type": "show_dialog",
        "dialog": "some:id"
    }
}
    minecraft:dynamic/run_command Action Type
    • This action will build a run_command event using a provided macro template
    • The macro will be expanded with string values from all inputs
      • For example, if the macro template is some_command $(some_input), the string value from the input with key of some_input will be used for the template expansion
      • Inputs not used in macro will be ignored, while macro parameters not matching any inputs will be replaced with an empty string

    Fields:

    • template - a string with a macro template to be interpreted as a command
    minecraft:dynamic/custom Action Type
    • This method will build a minecraft:custom event using all input values
    • All input contents will be sent together inside a compound tag, with tag value of each input put under id from key field of that input
    • Additional static fields can be added to payload

    Fields:

    • additions - fields to be added to payload, optional compound tag
    • id - namespaced ID

    Resource Pack version 63

    • Added oversized_in_gui item model field
    • Introduced new player head special model type

    Item Models

    • Item model definitions now have a boolean field oversized_in_gui which is false by default
      • If true, the item model will be allowed to be bigger than its item slot
      • If false, the item model will be clipped to the item slot size when being rendered in gui
      • This ability of items being rendered outside their slots should not be considered officially supported, it was temporarily restored as an exception since many servers are relying on it
      • At some point in the future we hope to replace it with an officially supported way of achieving similar functionality
    • Introduced new item model minecraft:player_head to handle player profile texture loading and rendering
    • Removed support for minecraft:profile from minecraft:head
    minecraft:player_head special model type
    • Renders a player head
    • Uses profile from the minecraft:profile component to load a texture. Renders a default texture until the profile texture is fully loaded
    • No fields
    minecraft:head special model type
    • No longer supports profile from minecraft:profile component to load a player texture
    • Renders a default player texture when kind is player and no texture override is supplied
    • Fields remain unchanged

    Fixed bugs in 1.21.6 Pre-Release 1

    • MC-94800 - URL shown in open URL dialog is not shortened
    • MC-140819 - Lectern model extends past inventory slot
    • MC-200092 - /setworldspawn seems to ignore the 'angle' parameter
    • MC-272825 - Custom filled maps from 23w31a and earlier do not upgrade properly in later versions
    • MC-280276 - Some item models can still clip into the block below when hovering on the ground
    • MC-296420 - '/datapack create' can create directories with illegal names
    • MC-296431 - Clipping item sprites to stay in slot makes it impossible to hide the slot for resource packs
    • MC-296458 - Player heads in the inventory don't show the right skin
    • MC-297275 - Players can desync from their mounts when jumping on a happy ghast
    • MC-297550 - Happy ghasts don’t remain stationary correctly when players dismount them while other players are still controlling them
    • MC-297807 - Clicking "Save and Quit to Title" in the dialog warning menu takes you to the server list even if the world is singleplayer or locally-hosted LAN
    • MC-297817 - Newly placed paintings sometimes appear at a different position
    • MC-297848 - The menu background is not shown for a short amount of time when leaving a world from a dialog
    • MC-297868 - Items in the armor.body and saddle slots are not kept when dying while the game rule keepInventory is set to true
    • MC-297893 - prevent_equipment_drop enchantment effect does not work with armor.body and saddle slots
    • MC-297894 - /clear command does not clear armor.body and saddle slots
    • MC-297897 - Players can fall through happy ghasts
    • MC-297899 - FPS drops due to clouds
    • MC-297906 - Running a command with a large output whilst on a dedicated server causes a kick and no logged output
    • MC-297915 - The name plates of entities with an empty custom name are now rendered incorrectly
    • MC-298071 - All naturally spawned zombie villagers are professionless since 25w16a
    • MC-298101 - Sniffers now show the digging animation instead of the walking animation
    • MC-298116 - The warning text in the confirm link screen is no longer visible
    • MC-298117 - All buttons at the bottom of the Realms screen are clickable when no realm is selected
    • MC-298139 - Items bigger than the size of a slot incorrectly bleed over onto other items
    • MC-298146 - GUI items disappear at high screen resolutions

    Get the Pre-Release

    Pre-Releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Pre-Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

    Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

    Cross-platform server jar:

    Report bugs here:

    Want to give feedback?

     

